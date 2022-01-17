TIOGA – The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (1-8) picked up their first victory of the 2021-2022 season as they were able to take down the Williamson Lady Warriors (3-6) here on Saturday, Jan. 15 by a score of 39-33.
The Lady Indians relied on an impressive defensive effort in the early portions of the game to build up their lead and held the Williamson girls to just four points in the first frame on their way to an 8-4 advantage.
The Lady Indians would continue to put the clamps down on Williamson in the second frame, and their offense would start to get things going as five players got in on the scoring as they outscored the Lady Warriors 12-8 in the frame.
They received a strong quarter from Paisley Nudd, who was able to knock down two big shots from the top of the key during their run as the Lady Indians would hold a 20-12 lead after the first half of play.
Despite being down big, the Williamson girls would start to find a rhythm at the end of the second quarter, and after not getting anything to fall early would get a late lift in the form of Lenis Lewis hitting two shots from the line as well as a late bucket from Olivia Meisner as time expired that would keep them within striking distance heading into the second half.
Meisner would keep their team afloat in the frame as she scored six of their eight second-quarter points and was the only player for her team to connect on a field goal.
In the second half, Williamson would ride their positive momentum and start to chip away at the lead, with Emma Meisner getting things going as she notched six points in the quarter.
Kayla Burrows would also hit a key three-pointer in the frame and Taylor Rae Jones would get a bucket to fall as they were able to put up their best quarter-scoring mark of the game at 12 points.
The run from Williamson was matched on defense, as they held CV to just nine points and closed the gap to just 29-24 heading into the final quarter of play.
But the CV girls would answer down the stretch, as their free throw shooting would lift them to a win as they knocked down 5-8 shots from the line in the frame.
They also received some key contributions from Nudd, who knocked down a three-pointer, and Ella Churchill who was able to connect on a two-pointer in the frame as well.
Ashley Woodring would go 3-4 from the charity stripe in the frame for three points while Maddie Millard would go 2-4 from the line to help CV claim their first win.
Williamson was held to just eight fourth-quarter points, with Jones doing everything possible to try and mount a comeback as she netted six points in the frame, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Indians would pick up the 39-33 victory.
In the win, CV featured a balanced offensive attack, with six players contributing to the scoring effort in the win.
They were led by Woodring, who put together a stellar second-half where she scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the win for the Lady Indians.
Nudd was able to contribute nine points including a three-pointer, while Maddy Millard and Logan Hamilton each added four points.
Renee Abbott was able to chip in two points in an extremely balanced game for the Lady Indians.
Williamson, who was able to make things interesting in the second half, was led by Olivia Meisner who netted a team-high 12 points in the loss.
Jone was able to add eight points with six coming in the fourth quarter, Emma Meisner added six points, Burrows with three points on a three-pointer and Lewis chipped in two points as well.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 18 as the Lady Indians host the winless Sayre Lady Redskins at 7 p.m. and the Williamson Lady Warriors will host the Canton Warriors at 7 p.m. as well.
