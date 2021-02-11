What does it mean to be a two-way basketball player?
In almost every sport, the meaning remains the same. “A player who plays at a high-level on both sides of the court or field.”
Not an easy feat to accomplish, but every so often you see what one of these rare players look like and the value they bring to their teams.
If you want to find the perfect example for what that sort of player entails, look no further than Wellsboro, because Darryn Callahan has set himself apart in the Northern Tier League as a premiere player on both ends of the floor in the 2021 season.
In his most recent outing, he may not have scored in bunches as he had for much of the year, but was tasked with taking on possibly the best guard in the entire NTL, and rose to occasion in a big way.
Noah Spencer, who was coming off a 34-point masterpiece against Athens, was held to a very human 16 points and the Liberty team to only 45 points, with most of them coming when Callahan was on the bench.
His on-ball defense was the single biggest factor in Wellsboro escaping with a win on Monday night, and Callahan is making himself a name as one of the few true stoppers in the league.
“To be honest, I just play the defense I play every night, and he’s just more skilled so I have to be less lazy and to be on my toes,” Callahan said. “But I’m used to guarding guys like that, I do it every night.”
Every night Callahan comes out to play, and so far this season is averaging nearly three steals and five rebounds per game to go along with his 13 points, but his numbers don’t indicate his true skill on defense, it’s something you just know when you see it.
“Every player has a different skill set, and he’s definitely one of the most athletic in the NTL,” Callahan said. “But I believe that I’m just as, if not more, athletic than him so I was able to step in front and keep myself between him and the basket.”
But to be a two-way player, you have to be able to score, which is something Callahan does well.
This season, he is averaging 13.4 points per game, and besides Monday where he was asked to do a lot on the defensive end of the floor, has scored double-digits in every game this season .
Last season, Callahan spent a lot of time as a spot-up shooter, but has evolved his game immensly in 2021.
He is now one of the best mid-range shooters in the area and with his increased strength and speed, has become much more potent at getting to and finishing through contact at the rim.
“I’ve been lifting a lot more,” Callahan said. “That’s a lot of what it is, I just lift a lot more and am getting bigger and stronger.”
With his game continuing to improve, there are some big challenges on the horizon.
Another expected one-on-one defensive matchup against NTL leading-scorer, Ty Barrett from Troy, scheduled for next Monday, the young Hornet is ready and excited for the challenge.
“I’ve guarded Ty a couple of times before,” Callahan said. “I always liked it, it’s a lot of fun, because it challenges me and I like challenges and gameplans. I’ll just try and do the same thing, especially with staying in front of him, get a hand in his face at all times and try to match his athletic ability, which I think I can do.”