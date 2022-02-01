The NP-Mansfield Tigers (9-5) took the trip to on Monday, Jan. 31 take on the Williamsport Millionaires (10-4) in a tough matchup against a non-league opponent and after hanging tough for the first half were unable to keep pace with a 45-point second half as they fell by a final score of 62-46.
The Tigers would get off to a slow start during the matchup, only scoring six points in the first with Bordy Burleigh doing a majority of the scoring as he netted four points in the first, but Williamsport would jet out to a lead as they connected on six field goals and pushed their advantage to 13-6.
But Mansfield would start to get shots to fall from the perimeter, with both Karson Dominick and Eli Shaw connecting on shots from deep in the second frame while Burleigh continued to plug away on the inside with another six points, but was still outscored 14-12 in the frame.
They would find themselves on the wrong end of a 27-18 score at the halftime break, but still within striking distance.
But the Millionaires offense would cash in during the third quarter, as they started to pour on the scoring and despite Mansfield scoring a healthy 11 points, would find themselves down big after Williamsport connected on nine field goals for 23 points including two shots from deep.
They would head into the final frame of play up 50-29 and would have a massive amount of ground to make up if they wanted to complete a comeback.
Sophomore Karson Dominick would do everything he could to try and bring his team back into contention in the fourth quarter, knocking down an incredible five shots for 10 points while Alex Davis also added a three-pointer, but it wasn’t enough to put a dent in the 21-point lead as Williamsport closed things out with a 62-46 win and handed the Tigers’ their third consecutive loss of the year.
The Tigers were paced by Dominick in the loss who scored a game-high 17 points with nearly all of them coming in the second half where Mansfield attempted to claw back into the game.
Burleigh turned in a solid day as well, scoring 14 points on five made field goals and went a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Davis was able to add five points with a three-pointer while Eli Shaw knocked down two threes for six points.
Sammy Lawrence had an unusually quiet night for Mansfield but still poured in four points in the effort against an extremely talented opponent.
Williamsport was led by a balanced attack that saw nine players score buckets and were paced by Jakiha Kline who scored a team-high 12 points for the Millionaires in the win.
Mansfield will have a much more advantageous matchup on Wednesday, Feb. 2 as they host the Williamson Warriors (2-12) who are in the midst of an 11-game losing streak dating back to before Christmas.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. start.