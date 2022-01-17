The NP-Mansfield Tigers (8-2) basketball team was able to rally back late in overtime behind an incredible performance from Karson Dominick to top the Towanda Black Knights (3-8) for a 64-62 victory in their second consecutive win on Friday, Jan. 14.
The Tigers would open the game strong in the first frame, with the duo of Dominick and Brody Burleigh leading the charge for Mansfield as each netted five points in the first quarter on their way to a 13-8 advantage.
But Towanda, who has had their ups-and-downs throughout the 2021-2022 season, would show an abundance of resilience as they fought back against one of the top teams in the Northern Tier League.
Towanda would receive a strong contribution from Justin Schoonover in the second quarter, dropping six points on three field goals, and gave Towanda new life as they used a tough defensive effort as well to hold Mansfield to just eight points as they closed the gap to 21-19 at the half.
In the ensuing frame, Towanda’s offense would explode for 20 points with three triples and Dante Ottaviora knocking down two as they would push out to their first lead of the second half.
Despite the offensive explosion, Mansfield was able to keep pace with 15 points of their own as Dominick would continue to pour in point-after-point for his team as the sophomore would connect on three field goals for six points.
The Tigers would be outscored 20-15 in the frame, and Towanda would head into the final quarter with a slim 39-36 lead in a back and forth affair.
With the game hanging in the balance, Dominick would continue to rise to the moment in the fourth quarter and went completely nuclear in their comeback attempt as he would score 12 of his points in the quarter with Cooper Shaw also adding five integral points that helped them close the gap in the quarter and send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, things remained tight with neither team able to get out to a large lead, and with the game tied at 62, Dominick would continue his extremely impressive and clutch performance when his team needed it most.
Though it was Eli Shaw who kept his team in contention down the stretch, knocking down 4-4 shots from the free-throw line, it was Dominick who was able to put the final nail in the coffin.
As time wound down, Dominick would take a high screen on the top-left section of the key, make a spin move back towards the rim, and float a shot over an outstretched defender's arm for the go-ahead bucket with less than 10 seconds left in the game.
Towanda would be able to get a shot off at the end, but it rattled off the front of the rim as the Mansfield team stormed off the court with an incredibly gritty 64-62 win.
Dominick was the hero of the night scoring a game-high 31 points and the game-winner while also adding a huge double-double with 16 boards and one steal on the night.
Dominick, who had been in a slump over his past few games due to an injury, was unstoppable in the win and his 31 came on an extremely efficient shooting night where he hit on 13-21 shots from the field as well as 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Burleigh was also able to add double-digits in scoring as the junior notched 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals and continues to be one of the most consistent scorers in the post this season.
Davis added nine points with five coming in the final quarter to force overtime while he also added one rebound, three assists and one steal.
Eli Shaw also had a strong night for the Tigers, scoring five points (four of them in the fourth quarter) while also making an impact in almost every other facet of the game as the senior added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Sammy Lawrence added eight points while knocking down one three-pointer and adding a game-high nine assists, three rebounds and one steal as the point guard was able to orchestrate the offense in a key NTL Large School win.
The now 8-2 Mansfield team was scheduled to play the St. John Neumann Golden Knights on Monday, Jan. 17 at home, but due to school closures will be played at a later date.
The Tigers next scheduled game is an extremely pivotal one, as they host the number one team in the NTL so far this season in the Troy Trojans (9-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in what is a must-win for Mansfield if they want to make a move up the standings as they push towards the end of the season.