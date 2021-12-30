Gazette's Female Athlete of the Week
NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers Basketballl
Addison Farrer
Though her team was unable to come away with a victory, sophomore Addison Farrer put together a herculean effort during their contest with a strong non-league opponent in St. John Neumann in a furious fourth-quarter comeback.
During the game, the sophomore was relatively quiet on offense but in the final frame during a defensive slugfest, she came up huge for her team.
Farrer was able to net six points in a game where baskets were hard to come by and almost single-handily helped her team pull off the comeback.
She finished the game with nine points and a steal in the effort and for her impressive final effort is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.