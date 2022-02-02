Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Lady Mountie Basketball
Elizabeth Ritchie
In a week of must-win games for the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties, junior Elizabeth Ritchie put together some impressive performances to keep her team in contention for a District 4 Class A Playoff spot.
Ritchie helped lead her team to a 2-1 record and was extremely important in both wins not only on the offensive end but the defensive end as well.
Ritchie was able to net a game-high 11 points in their matchup against Mansfield and kept the Lady Tigers out of the paint throughout the night with her defensive prowess.
She also corralled a team-high eight boards and has been a monster on the glass all season long.
In their next victory of the week, Ritchie was able to lead her team with another strong night scoring seven points and crashing the boards for 12 rebounds as well,
For her impressive play for the Liberty girls, Ritchie is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.