Wellsboro Lady Hornets
Emma Coolidge
In the Wellsboro Lady Hornets past three games, Emma Coolidge has come alive scoring the basketball and has helped lead them to a 2-1 record during that span.
Coolidge racked up averages of 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and three 3.6 steals-per-game during their 2-1 stretch including a 21-point career high in socring during their win over Williamson.
She also put together an incredible defensive performance against CV where she racked up five steals and has been solid on both sides of the ball for her team.
For her play and role in getting Wellsboro two victories in must-win situations, Coolidge is this week’s Female Athlete of the Week.