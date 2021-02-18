Female Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Lady Mounties
Kiersten Mitstifer
Senior captain of the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties basketball team Kiersten Mitstifer continued her strong 2021 season over this past week.
On senior night against CV, Mitstifer had one of her best games of the season, scoring 15 points, grabbing 13 boards and also grabbing seven steals.
She followed that up with another strong night on the hardwood in a close loss to Montgomery where she tallied eight points, four boards, two assists and three steals.
Mitstifer has been one of the best defensive players all season long and her strong week has landed her as this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.