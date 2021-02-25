Female Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Girls Basketball
Kiyah Boyce
After a mid-season slump for the Lady Hornets, they have won two of their last three games and the play of senior Kiyah Boyce has aided them as they try to rally for a playoff spot.
Boyce has done a bit of everything, but most notably crashed the boards for 22 total rebounds over the stretch.
She also has been a force defensively, recording three blocks and grabbing six steals in their 2-1 week while also scoring seven points in their win over Mansfield.
Boyce has been an intregal part to the Lady Hornets late season success and has landed her as this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.