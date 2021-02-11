Female Athlete of the Week
Williamson Lady Warriors basketball
Lateisha Peterson
The Williamson Lady Warriors have won three-of their last four games and senior Lateisha Peterson has given them not only an impressive scoring output, but some needed senior leadership.
Peterson has averaged impressive numbers across the board with 12.3 points, seven rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.6 block-per-game during their win-streak.
Peterson has helped lead her team to a 4-10 record this season after a winless campaign last season.
For her part in capturing three consecutive wins for Williamson as well as helping turn the corner for a struggling program, Peterson is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.