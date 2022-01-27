Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Lady Hornets Basketball
Paige Logsdon
After a mid-season slump for the Lady Hornets basketball team, they have now won two games in a row and a big part of their turnaround has been the play of freshman Paige Logsdon.
Logsdon was able to put up strong offensive numbers for the Wellsboro girls in their most recent win over Wyalusing, where she netted 10 points, but it’s her impact in the paint that has made her play so impactful.
Logsdon was able to corral eight boards and deterred almost any offense from reaching the inside as she anchored the defense in a big way.
For her strong play against Wyalusing and impressive freshman season, Logsdon is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.