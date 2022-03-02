Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Lady Mounties Basketball
Sidney Landis
In one of the most daunting matchups of the season for the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties season, junior Sidney Landis was able to turn in a solid performance in the District 4 Class A Playoffs to lead the Lady Mounties despite the loss.
The Liberty girls season would come to a close against Our Lady of Lourdes Regional in a 57-23 loss, but Landis was able to put together a fine game on a big stage for the Lady Mounties.
Landis would lead her team in points with eight and was able to affect the game on multiple facets of the floor.
Landis added five boards and two assists and was one of the brightest spots on the floor for Liberty in a tough loss and will be a player to watch next season as her production has increased.
For her performance in leading her team in the District 4 Class A Playoffs and her overall progression through the 2021-2022 season, Landis is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.