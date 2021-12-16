Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Lady Warriors Basketball
Taylor Rae Jones
Sophomore standout athlete Taylor Rae Jones picked up right where she left off last season as she has her Lady Warriors out to a 2-1 record to start the season as she continues to stuff the stat sheet.
Through just three games, Jones has scored 15 points per contest including a 28-point six rebound outing in her first action of the season against Galeton.
She has also averaged 2.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and her all-around game was huge in the Williamson girls’ 2-1 start.
For her stellar performance through the first week of play Jones is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.