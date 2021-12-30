Gazette's Male Athlete of the Week
NP-Mansfield Basketball
Brody Burleigh
During the NP-Mansfield Tigers tear through the opening four games of the season, there may not be a more impactful player in the area than Brody Burleigh.
The junior center has been dominating the paint this season, and in his past two games continued to do so as he recorded two more double-doubles on the season, giving him three in his first four games of the year.
Against Canton, Burleigh was a monster on the glass as he crashed the boards for 14 to go along with his game-high and season-high 21 points on the night in a win.
He followed that with 15 points and 14 rebounds in their win over Johnson City and is averaging an incredible 15 and 14 for the season.
For his play over the week and season, Burleigh is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.