North Penn- Mansfield Tigers
Brody Burleigh
After a slow start to the 2021 season for the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers basketball season, they have won two straight games and the play of sophomore Brody Burleigh has been a huge part of their surge.
Burleigh put up big numbers in their previous two games, with a double-double against CV of 11 points and 10 boards as well as a career-high scoring night against Sayre where he notched 21 points.
Burleigh has done all of this while shooting 66% from the field during their current win-streak.
For his part in the Tigers winning their first two games of the season, Burleigh is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.