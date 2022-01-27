Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Basketball
Derek Litzelman
The NP-Liberty Mounties went through a gauntlet of tough matchups this past week and no player on the roster stepped up more than Derek Litzelman during their stretch.
Liberty pushed two of the best teams in the league to the brink while also winning against Williamson in that span.
In their first game, Litzelman went nuclear in an impressive individual effort where he netted 27 points.
He would follow that up with two more double-digit scoring outings as he netted 17 in a win over Williamson and 13 in a tight game against Athens and averaged 19 points per contest over the week.
For his impressive week of play, Litzelman is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.