Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Basketball
Liam Manning
Wellsboro’s Liam Manning put on a show during their matchup with non-league opponent South Williamsport and poured in a career-high 29 points in a complete rout of the Mountaineers.
The senior center was unstoppable on the night, and nearly every time he touched the ball he was able to make a move, create space and elevate for buckets.
He was also solid rebounding, recording six, and was a headache on defense and deterred almost every driver from trying their luck against him.
He would finish the night connecting on an absurd 13 field goals while also showing his touch at the free-throw line where he finished 3-4.
The feat is even more impressive when looking at the amount of time Manning spent on the floor, as the big man only really played three quarters before retiring to the bench.
For his massive performance, Manning is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.