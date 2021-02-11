Male Athlete of the Week
CV Indians Basketball
McGuire Painter
Junior McGuire Painter has been on an offensive rampage this past week, and in his two games over that span has scored a career-high 36 points against Williamson and 18 points against a tough Wyalusing Rams team.
Against Williamson in his team’s third win of the season, Painter was absolutely on fire as he scored a career-high 36 points, connecting on 17 field goals.
As just a junior, Painter has been dependable on offense so far this year and has helped his team remain competitive in a league of a lot of really good teams, even helping to almost upset the Rams.
For his performance over his past two contests, Painter is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.