Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
CV Basketball
McGwire Painter
With CV winning the Jack Bush Tournament this past weekend, senior basketball player McGwire Painter had himself a weekend to remember as he torched his opponents for a combined 52 points in two games.
Painter helped lead CV to two decisive wins over the weekend and in his first matchup against Northern Potter, dropped a game-high 25 points and followed that performance with yet another masterpiece. He scored 27 against Jasper Troupsburg as his team mounted a second-half comeback.
For his stellar start to the year and claiming the Jack Bush Title, Painter is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.