photo by TIM MCBRIDE

Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week

CV Basketball

McGwire Painter

With CV winning the Jack Bush Tournament this past weekend, senior basketball player McGwire Painter had himself a weekend to remember as he torched his opponents for a combined 52 points in two games.

Painter helped lead CV to two decisive wins over the weekend and in his first matchup against Northern Potter, dropped a game-high 25 points and followed that performance with yet another masterpiece. He scored 27 against Jasper Troupsburg as his team mounted a second-half comeback.

For his stellar start to the year and claiming the Jack Bush Title, Painter is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.

