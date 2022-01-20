Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Basketball
Peyton McClure
In a must-win game for a team with hopes of competing for the Northern Tier League Large School Championship, Wellsboro’s Peyton McClure came out on fire in their win over Athens as he knocked down an incredible seven three-pointers.
McClure scored 21 points, all from three-point range, and his ability to stretch the floor gave massive headaches to the trapping, zone defense that Athens deployed throughout the night.
McClure was able to help break down the zone and in turn, help his team pick up a huge victory and keep themselves in the running for an NTL Title.
For his stellar shooting performance, McClure is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.