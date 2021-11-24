WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team enters the season with some extremely lofty goals, and a hungry, experienced and deep group who has tasted defeat in their previous two District Playoff games are ready to explode onto the scene and compete at a high level this season.
The Hornets enter the season with four returning starters and three players who saw significant floor-time this past year that will see expanded roles during the 2021-2022 season and will lean on their experience and depth to try and compete at the top of the league.
“We want to win,” senior center Liam Manning said of what he expects this season from his team. “We don’t just want to go to Districts to lose, and I think that was a big shock to us last year when we went out in the first round. We expected to play hard for a couple of rounds. But this year, we are hungry.”
They will have a majority of their offensive production back and with the returning starters of Liam Manning, Conner Adams, Peyton McClure and Darryn Callahan along with Cameron Brought, Drew Manning, and Hayes Campbell they boast a deep lineup that will be looked at as one of the best in the entire Northern Tier League.
Manning, who had a tremendous junior season averaging a team-high 19 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, will be the centerpiece for a balanced Wellsboro offense and should have some buzz as a possible candidate for Player of the Year with how he has played over his career so far.
“I have to just be aware of my capabilities and my strengths,” Liam said. “I just need to try and always make the best possible play. I realize I will have teams solely focused on shutting me down, and I just have to work with my team so they can make things happen when I can’t. I always want to be hustling the best I can for my team.”
Manning may be the leading scorer, but his ability to pass out of the post last year was an underrated expansion of his game, and with a slew of fully capable players around the big man, it will be imperative for him to lean on the chemistry built with his teammates to open things up when teams try to double down on one of the most imposing big men in the NTL.
“We are fortunate to have back four starters that have had quality playing time against quality opponents,” Wellsboro Basketball Coach Steve Adams said. “We also have three other guys that are looking at a lot of playing time that all bring in different skill sets. I think our depth will work to our advantage. These kids aren’t afraid to go out there and play.”
Wellsboro enjoyed a wealth of success in 2021-2022 where they were able to finish 15-4 with a spot in the playoffs but will look to take the next step this year as they have the rare opportunity to return so many players to their lineup.
With the amount of chemistry developed over the past two seasons of playing in big-time games, the Wellsboro unit should be poised to be one of the best around as they continue to improve even further in their decision making and continuity on the floor.
“I think when we do get a lead, and teams try to pressure us I think it’s going to work more to our advantage,” Coach Adams said of the improvements he’s seen so far in his group. “We know how to handle those situations now and I think if teams decide to throw out different gimmicks or double team this player or that player, I don’t think it’s going to hurt us all.”
One of the biggest reasons for the confidence that Adams has in the decision-making of his group is the return and development of two-year starting junior point guard Conner Adams.
Conner has improved immensely as a decision-maker when defenses pressure the ball, and that should carry over into this year as the point guard looks to lead his team and be more aggressive in the half-court offense.
“It’s been fun and I’ve learned to trust my teammates,” Conner said. “We have good chemistry and I just have learned to trust them and know where they are going to be on the court.”
That ability and trust was something that drove the Wellsboro team last season, and Conner has the luxury of distributing the ball to players who he has worked with for years that will pay dividends as the team continues to grow.
“If you have a point guard who can score, create, dish, and play some defense and get some boards and steals, that’s a great recipe,” Coach Adams said. “I think Conner can do all of that for us. He doesn’t try to do too much, I think that’s the other key… He’s developed a nice jump shot and that will help us.”
Another returning player to the starting lineup is senior Darryn Callahan, who is coming off an incredible defensive season where he was tasked with locking down the best player on nearly every team.
Callahan was dynamic on the perimeter keeping explosive guards at bay, and this season should be no different as the senior enters bigger, stronger, smarter and faster as he will be looked to anchor the defense and shut down the premier scorers in the league.
“Darryn was more athletic than just about everybody on the court last season,” Coach Adams said. “I think he will be like that again this year. What’s helped his game is that he knows his strengths and weaknesses are and he plays to his strengths. He’s stronger than almost anyone he plays so his ability to understand what’s expected out of him, and work in that role helps him to flourish on both ends of the court.”
Callahan, the reigning Tioga Publishing Defensive Player of the Year, will certainly have his hands full this season defending the likes of players like Ty Barrett from Troy and breakout scoring phenom from last season Karson Dominick from Mansfield, but the top defender on the roster as well as an 11.8 point-per-game scorer will be one of the most important pieces for Wellsboro’s success this season.
They also returned senior Peyton McClure to the lineup, who was deadly from behind the arc with 52 made-three-pointers while scoring 10.8 points per game.
The sharpshooter will be key in spacing the floor for the bigs to work and his presence alone will create open looks for teammates all over the floor.
With one open spot left in the starting five, there are currently three players vying for the role during preseason, but all three will see significant playing time.
Drew Manning was the first man off the bench last season, and the long-armed wing has shown some solid touch shooting the ball during that span, but has put on some muscle this season and plans to play a much more aggressive and physical style that will compliment his height and reach this season.
“I just tried to play a lot over the summer and tried to eat more and gain some mass,” Drew said. “Playing with the team whenever I get the chance and going to open gyms and stuff and getting up a lot of shots has helped my game.”
Drew has also worked on making himself more present in the post in this season, with a majority of his looks coming on jumpers and pull-ups last year he will look to use his gained mass to use his height and skill to gain an advantage in post-up situations.
“When you’re a skinny player who is also tall, you don’t get to use that tallness much because when people go for rebounds, they are stronger than you,” Drew said. “I worked to eat and workout this summer and gained about 20 pounds this, which I think is going to help me.”
The two other players who are vying for that spot are standouts Campbell and Brought, who even if they don’t crack the starting lineup will see significant time on the floor as they both boast some serious size that will give teams different looks to contend with.
“Me and Cam are very strong down low,” Campbell said. “I think we have some really strong kids, we have Liam, Cam and myself. Other teams might have one big guy, but we can rotate in and just wear them out.”
The depth in the post should be a huge advantage for the Hornets as their rotation boasts three big bodies that can score, defend and rebound.
The combination will be a headache for opponents to not only defend but stay out of foul trouble as well when trying to hamper the deep lineup.
Also with three players competing for the final spot in the starting lineup, it has created an iron sharpens iron mentality and the competition has pushed all three to continue to get better.
“The competition has been pushing each of us to do better,” Brought said. “It’s going to make us much better players overall.”
Even with the wealth of depth that they currently have, the players and coaches all pointed to Caden Smith as another player who will have an impact on the team this season.
With all of the returners and an extremely hungry team who seem to have something to prove this season, the Hornets enter the season with goals of league championships and beyond as they try to take the final step in their group’s development.
“We have a lot of small goals that we try to instill and work on,” Coach Adams said. “If we can get those smaller goals, then we will end up accomplishing the larger ones.”
Wellsboro is set to tip-off their season on the road in Coudersport for a scrimmage on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.