MANSFIELD — After falling in a thriller to the Troy Trojans (13-3) on Thursday, Feb. 18 by a score of 60-57, the Wellsboro Hornets (11-3) bounced back in a big way as they topped three straight opponents.
Against the South Williamsport Mounties (15-4) on Friday, Feb. 19, the Hornets were able to pick up a much-needed win against the District 4 AAA school by a score of 54-44 behind yet another stellar defensive performance.
In the first half, the Hornets were a brick wall on defense and in the second quarter held one of the better teams they have faced all season to just three points.
They were able to hold a commanding 25-12 lead heading into the halftime break.
The Mounties outscored the Hornets 32-29 in the second half, but Wellsboro was able to hold on and capture their eleventh win of the year and help them all but solidify themselves at the fourth place slot in the District 4 AAA standings heading into their final few games.
Junior Isaac Keane continued his end-of-season hot hand in the win, as he scored a game-high 15 points to go along with two assists, three steals and six rebounds.
Liam Manning recorded yet another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and both Conner Adams and Darryn Callahan notched eight points with Callahan also securing 11 rebounds in the effort.
In their next contest on Monday, Feb. 22, the Hornets traveled to Mansfield to take on their rival North Penn-Mansfield Tigers, and put together another winning effort as they swept their rivals on the season in one of the most thrilling games of the year.
A sequence at the end of regulation by the Tigers forced overtime as they scored seven points in less than 30 seconds, but Wellsboro leaned on superb free throw shooting to finally put away a stubborn Mansfield team.
“The last two games we have won because of the free throw line,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “We have been addressing it because we look at our statistics. We had five guys in double figures which helps, but the free throw line down the stretch was huge for us.”
In the first half, the Tigers controlled the game and had the Hornets on the ropes. The biggest lead for Mansfield was 10 points, which was the largest margin the Hornets have trailed by all season long.
Wellsboro was still able to close the score to 28-22, but the Tigers were seemingly in control up to this point.
The third quarter of play saw the Hornets come alive, as they stormed back to take their first lead since Peyton McClure hit a three-pointer in the opening minute of the game.
Point guard Conner Adams drove to the lane and got the foul to give the Hornets a 33-32 lead with just over four minutes left in the frame.
After four lead changes, the Tigers were able to regain control after baskets by Eli Shaw and Sammy Lawrence that gave them a 42-41 advantage heading into the fourth.
Wellsboro came out hot in the fourth and had built a big lead in the closing minutes of the game as they built a 60-53 lead, but just when it seemed as though the game was all but wrapped up, Mansfield conjured up some late game magic.
With just 30 seconds left in the final frame, the Mansfield team put together the most improbable sequence of the 2021 NTL basketball season.
Senior Alex Stein drove baseline for a basket that cut the lead to 60-55.
Moments later the Tigers got a steal, missed the basket, got the rebound and kicked it out to Karson Dominick who threw up a prayer from way beyond the three-point line that somehow fell through the net to cut the lead to just 60-58 with only a few seconds remaining.
On the ensuing inbounds, senior Jacob Evans stole the basketball at about the free throw line, put up a shot as time ticked down that somehow connected to force overtime.
But the Hornets remained calm heading into the extra period and knocked down 13 out of 14 free throws in overtime to capture a 75-66 win.
Manning was spectacular in the win, and despite being in foul trouble mid-way through the fourth, played extremely disciplined for the remainder of the game to stay on the floor.
“I realized I couldn’t do anything stupid, because I had some dumb fouls in the first half,” Manning said. “I realized that playing against Burleigh I had to just block his left side because that’s really where he goes to score, and I also didn’t want to get any over the back calls so I kind of laid low and boxed out.”
Manning secured his ninth double-double of the year in the win (most in the NTL) and scored a game-high 18 points to go along with 10 boards.
“Liam is a difference-maker right now,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “He’s playing like he is probably the best center in the league.”
Wellsboro displayed the same level of balance that they have all season, with five players reaching double figures in the victory.
Keane, Callahan and Adams all notched 15 points in the victory and the entire starting five has been extremely productive this season.
Keane also added six boards, two assists and two steals in the win. He has eclipsed 10 points in five of their last six games and has been invaluable in terms of passing, rebounding and doing the little things on the court that helps the Hornets win games.
Also stuffing the stat sheet was Callahan. A player who has cemented himself as one of if not the best defenders in all of District 4 once again was dominant in all facets of the game as he added a game-high 16 boards for a double-double and also had three assists in the effort.
“It’s worth mentioning that sometimes the guys who aren’t getting on the floor are busting their butts in practice,” Adams said. “That’s helping us a lot as the kind of unsung heroes of this team. Every practice is so important.”
In their next contest, the Hornets hosted senior night against Bucktail, and those unsung heroes came up huge on the floor in the win.
The starters from Wellsboro received a much needed night off and the players who normally don’t see as much floor time put up big numbers in yet another win.
With only the reserves playing, the Hornets showed their depth as they trounced Bucktail by a score of 68-31.
Career days could be found on almost every player who took the court for Wellsboro on Tuesday, Feb. 23 as Ryan Sweet scored 21 points to go along with 15 rebounds and four steals, Cameron Brought scored 21 points and secured 13 boards, Hayes Campbell scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and Drew Manning notched 14 points with 10 rebounds and five assists.
Looking forward, the Hornets get another crack at the newly crowned NTL Large School Champs and will need to be ready for the Troy Trojans who they host on Thursday, Feb. 25.
“I think we just need to keep them off the boards,” Manning said about the looming matchup. “I think (Mason) Imbt did a good job just since he’s like 6’3” and 300 pounds. He had like 12 last game. We just have to lock down on defense and try to keep Ty Barrett from popping off, and we have to shoot better from the free throw line, I know I didn’t shoot as well as I would have liked in that game.”