MANSFIELD – The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (15-5) used an impressive defensive effort in their rivalry contest against the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (11-9) to pull off a crushing 61-37 victory and pick up their 15th victory of the season on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Wellsboro would come out of the gates with a devastating first quarter that would set the tone for the afternoon, and Conner Adams would spur a big run where he scored the first five points of the quarter.
last night we talked after the game that we need to be relaxed, loose, and play and see what we can do," Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. "I think we came out looser today and the kids played basketball. We've been struggling on the offensive end and today we executed well offensively but I think they were relaxed. We let them play some music in the locker room and I let them be themselves and be kids again and I think it worked. They're a great group of kids that want it and they felt the pressure so we had to lighten that pressure up a little bit."
Wellsboro would open the game up on a 7-0 run before the Tigers would finally get on the board on a Brody Burleigh post bucket with just over 4:32 left in the first, but Wellsboro would continue to roll through the quarter.
The Hornets would pour in 20 points with Adams scoring eight and Darryn Callahan shooting unconscious from the mid-range where he netted six points as they rolled into the second with a 20-6 lead.
Mansfield would find some more rhythm on offense in the next frame, but Wellsboro would keep pace throughout despite losing the frame 12-11.
Wellsboro would jet out to another big run to open the quarter, pushing the score to 26-9 after a thunderous transition dunk by Liam Manning that forced a timeout by Mansfield late in the quarter.
The Tigers would end the quarter on a 9-5 run, but would still find themselves down big going into the second half, 31-18.
Wellsboro would close the door on a possible run for the Tigers in the third, with Peyton McClure knocking down two big three-pointers while Adams was also able to rattle in a shot from deep as well.
Wellsboro would win the frame 17-12 and put Mansfield on the ropes down the stretch.
The Hornets would put the game away in the fourth on the back of an extremely impressive quarter from Cameron Brought, who netted eight points, and with the injury to teammate Hayes Campbell would come up huge time and time again when the Wellsboro team needed it most.
The defense would shut the Tigers down the final stretch, only allowing seven points, and gave Wellsboro the convincing win against their rival.
Wellsboro was led by an extremely productive night from Adams who led his team in scoring with 15 points while adding a team-high six assists as well.
Brought off the bench was huge for the Hornets in the win as well, netting 10 points with seven rebounds and in the fourth completely took over to close the game out.
Before the injury, Campbell turned in a nice night and led his team in rebounds with 10 and chipped in six points as well.
Manning scored 12 points with four boards while Callahan poured in nine points with five assists, two steals, and four rebounds and McClure also had nine points with four boards, a game-high five steals, and four assists as well in a balanced offensive attack for the Wellsboro unit.
Mansfield struggled throughout the night on offense but was able to get double-digits from three of their top scorers with Eli Shaw leading the way with 11 points on three triples while Karson Dominick and Brody Burleigh each chipped in 10 points in the loss.
They would find their biggest woes at the free-throw line, where they only knocked down 30% of their shots going 4-11 on the night which hampered their production throughout.
Both teams have reached the final stretch of their season, and in the final week with Wellsboro have just two games left on the schedule and just one game left for the Tigers this week.
The Hornets will host a non-league opponent on Monday, Feb. 14 against Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. while Mansfield will travel to Troy to take on the newly minted Northern Tier League Large School Champs on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for a chance to get revenge from a thriller just this past week at 7:30 p.m.
“We will need some luck to get into the showdown right now,” Head Coach Adams said of their final stretch before the postseason NTL Showdown and District 4 Playoffs. “We want to be ready for the District Tournament, and this stretch at the end we are playing some really good basketball against some good teams. So we saw some areas we need to work at, and some of the areas we need to work at aren’t always on the court area. It’s how to approach the game with the mental aspect of it and I think we are onto something today and we learned something. I give the boys credit, they are receptive to winning.”