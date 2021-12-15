WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (1-0) were able to use a strong defensive effort to top a non-league opponent in the Montoursville Warriors (0-1) by a score of 54-42 to pick up their first win of the season.
Montoursville would threaten late, and the Wellsboro offense wasn’t at peak form, missing some open shots throughout the night, but they were able to hold on and come out with the win to open their year.
“Last year, we were in the same situation as we were here in this scenario,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “When we were in this scenario last year, we faltered. This year, we made better decisions on offense and we were getting the shots, now all we have to do is knock a couple down.”
Montoursville would hang around early, but late in the first quarter, the Wellsboro team would start to pull away and used a 16-6 first quarter that was capped by a late three-pointer by Caden Smith that pushed their lead to double-digits.
Wellsboro would continue to clamp down defensively, and a hot-shooting quarter for Peyton McClure, where he scored eight points in the frame, would help them claim a convincing 27-15 lead at halftime.
With the defense clamping down on Montoursville, it seemed like the Hornets might run away with things. But the Warriors would continue to fight and hit a barrage of second-half three-pointers to chip away at the lead.
“It wasn’t our best offensive night, but we stepped it up there late,” Conner Adams said. “It helped a lot because we only scored 50 points, but we kept them in the ’40s which is always good.”
Montoursville would get a run late in the third period, and close the score to 35-24, but Wellsboro would start to dissect the full-court press the Warriors implored in the frame with Conner Adams finding Liam Manning consistently in the open spots on the floor for easy buckets and helped them to cling to a 39-28 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
“We looked back at our game last year, that we lost against Athens, and it cost us winning the league,” Conner said of being able to break the press so easily. “In practice, we’ve been practicing press every day and getting used to it and I think that helped us a lot.”
Montoursville would close the game to its closest margin of the second half, as they went on a 10-2 run that closed the score to 48-42, but clutch free throws down the stretch by Conner and McClure sealed the deal and gave the Hornets an impressive non-league win to start their 2021-2022 campaign.
The season-opening was a complete inverse from their disappointing start in Athens in their previous season where they squandered a big lead, and the ability to close out a game where their offense wasn’t clicking showcased the maturation of the group and their ability to finish off opponents late.
“I think we got a really good group, a mature group,” Liam Manning said of being able to fight off a late run by the Warriors. “We kept our composure well and finished strong.”
The Hornets received a strong game from Liam Manning, who ended the night with a game-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals and dominated the paint scoring for Wellsboro.
McClure used a hot-shooting second quarter to rack up 13 total points while knocking down three triples and adding one assist, one steal, and one rebound.
Conner Adams played an extremely pivotal role in the win as well, as the point guard was able to pick apart the press by Montoursville like a seasoned veteran and stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
“It’s my third year (as a starter) and I’m just getting used to it and I’m way more confident than I was before,” Conner Adams said. “So that’s helping me a lot.”
His three years of varsity-starting experience was on full display as he looked cool and calm in the clutch and was able to keep his team steady even when they chipped at the lead late.
Hayes Campbell was able to hit the glass hard in the win with seven boards to go along with his four points.
Off the bench, Cameron Brought was able to add six points to go along with three boards and was strong on the offensive glass where he was able to get a few of his baskets.
Also off the bench, Drew Manning added three points, one assist, and three boards while Smith added three points and one assist in the victory.
Montoursville was led by Quinn Ranck who notched 11 points including two three-pointers that helped them close the gap early.
Braden Brown added nine points with three triples and Bryce Eberhart also added eight points in the loss for the Warriors.
The now 1-0 Hornets will have a long layover before their next contest, as they will be taking on Canton (2-0) in Wellsboro on Thursday, Dec. 16 for their first league matchup of the season.
“I think you always get a little bit of an advantage when you’re at home,” Coach Adams said. “Luckily, we can have a crowd now. So any home game we have is wonderful. We’re still in the early season, so we just want to keep executing.”
Canton is coming off a tournament victory in the Galeton Tip-off Tournament this past weekend.