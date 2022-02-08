The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (13-4) dropped back-to-back contests for the first time during the 2021-2022 season as they fell to Troy (15-3) on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in a 56-53 thriller at home and a second contest where they were unable to keep pace with the St. John Neumann Golden Knights (15-2) on Monday, Feb. 7 in a 74-55 loss on the road.
The loss to Troy snapped the eight-game win streak for the Hornets coming into the game, which began after their loss to Troy nearly a month ago.
The opening quarter was opened with two quick buckets from Barrett that pushed the Troy lead to 5-0, but the game would slow down immensely for the rest of the opening half with both teams getting after it on the defensive ends of the floor.
Wellsboro would rally back, and after being down as many as 9-1 would hold Troy scoreless for nearly eight minutes as they clawed back.
Troy’s Mason Imbt would pick up his second foul at about the halfway point of the frame, and Wellsboro would take advantage of his time on the bench by pounding the ball into the paint.
Liam Manning and Cameron Brought would each get layups to fall during the run and Wellsboro would close the quarter on a 5-0 run that brought the score to 9-6 after one quarter.
Moments into the second, Manning would use a slick spin move to get another bucket and close the gap to just one point at 9-8, but another Barrett three-pointer would end the drought for Troy and keep their lead intact at 11-8.
With just 2:30 left in the half, Darryn Callahan would give the Hornets their first lead of the contest with a mid-range jumper that gave them a 12-11 lead, but Barrett would start to catch fire as halftime drew near.
Barrett would regain the lead on the next possession but Peyton McClure would knock in a three-pointer of his own to give Wellsboro the lead at 15-14 with 1:25 left in the frame, but it would be the last time Wellsboro would lead during the contest.
Barrett would end the quarter with back-to-back three-pointers and gave Troy a huge boost heading into the break and a 20-16 lead.
After a slow start for both offenses in the first half, both teams would figure things out on offense in the second half where they combined for 73 points.
Barrett would come out of the gates on fire, hitting two highly-difficult jump shots that set off an offensive explosion for Troy that saw them score 23 points in the frame.
He would finish the quarter with 12 points, but some big plays for Wellsboro in the final moments of the quarter including a big three-pointer from Conner Adams and a huge block from Drew Manning breathed new life into the Hornets despite finding themselves down big heading into the fourth 43-28.
Down big with the top spot in the league on the line, Wellsboro responded.
Adams would open the quarter up with a steal on one end and a score on the other that sparked a monster 10-6 run that forced a Troy timeout with 4:25 remaining.
Wellsboro would continue to push forward and chip at the lead, and Wellsboro’s Liam Manning would start to find his rhythm after missing some close shots early in the game and netted 12 points in the final frame to spearhead the Wellsboro comeback.
Callahan would close the gap to just six points with just under four minutes left on an and-one putback and after McClure was fouled on a three-point attempt Wellsboro found themselves down just 49-46 with just a few minutes left to play.
The Hornets would employ a full-court press that gave Troy a massive amount of problems and helped them to continue to chip at the lead.
With just under two minutes left, Liam Manning would strike again as he got himself to the line for a pivotal pair of free throws that the senior knocked down and brought the lead down to 49-48.
Moments later, Barrett would score once again on a layup but Wellsboro would continue to fight and Liam Manning would knock down a huge mid-range jump shot that, after a slew of free throws on both ends, would bring Wellsboor within one point at 52-51 with 35 seconds remaining.
After Barrett knocked down two more free-throws Liam would come right back down the floor, drain another mid-range jumper and keep the Wellsboro hopes’ alive with just 14.5 remaining.
Troy’s Ethan VanNoy would knock down two free throws with less than 10 seconds left giving Wellsboro one more chance to tie things up with the score of 56-53, but Liam Manning couldn’t repeat his magic on the final shot with 0.4 left in the game on an inbounds play as his shot rattled off the rim, giving Troy a slim victory by a score of 56-53.
Barrett led all scorers with 35 points and was unstoppable even when closely guarded, he knocked down an incredible seven three-pointers and was the catalyst for the Trojan’s offense who struggled to get production from their other players.
Imbt and Justice Chinks also added eight points, but no one else on the Troy roster cracked five points in the win.
Wellsboro was led by another stellar night from Liam Manning who netted a team-high 20 points and after struggling to get shots to fall in the first half was unstoppable in the fourth quarter where he almost willed his team to a victory down the stretch,
He also finished with nine rebounds and three assists and put together an inspired second-half for the Wellsboro team.
Adams was able to add 10 points as well, all in the second half, and the junior point guard came up with a few huge plays down the stretch during the furious comeback for the Hornets.
He also added five rebounds, two steals and three assists and was pivotal in the big rally for the Wellsboro team.
McClure also was able to pick things up after a slow start, scoring 10 points on two threes and added three rebounds and one assist in the loss.
Callahan added eight points as well and made some clutch buckets down the stretch and despite allowing Barett to score 35 points was all over the top-scorer in the NTL all game long and made life difficult for one of the premier scorers in District 4.
He was also able to contribute six boards and one assist while drawing a charge as well in the effort.
Hayes Campbell added two points and crashed the boards during the contest as he brought down seven rebounds as well.
Brought added three points and three rebounds as well.
In their second contest of the week against SJNR the Hornets would get the upper hand in the first frame, with Callahan having an impressive quarter where he knocked down four shots for eight points while Adams added a big three-pointer as they built up a 15-12 lead.
But the Golden Knights would tighten up on the defensive end of the floor, and held the Wellsboro unit to just seven points in the second frame on just two made shots.
Adams would continue his big game from three-point land in the frame and found nylon on two more shots from deep to propel their offense in a slow spot for the Hornets.
On the other end, St. John Neumann exploded for 20 points in the second frame and was led by Hanief Clay who scored six points, and Davion Hill with seven points as they went into the half with a commanding 32-22 lead.
The offensive explosion would continue in the second half of play, and the Golden Knights would once again top the 20-point mark in the third as they poured in a game-best 23 points with six players knocking down shots in the quarter.
Hill would hit on two more three-pointers while Clay would continue to score at a steady rate with seven points as they continued to bolster their lead.
Wellsboro would try and keep pace with the Golden Knights with 15 points of their own that was spearheaded by Campbell, who would score seven points.
Adams also knocked down another three-pointer but Wellsboro struggled to keep up with the speed and athleticism of their opponent as they found themselves down big heading into the fourth, 55-37.
The teams’ would battle back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Knight’s offense would prove to be too much.
Both Manning and McClure would add six points apiece in the quarter, but the St. John Neumann team would outscore the Hornets 19-18 in the final frame to close things out as they handed Wellsboro their second-straight loss by a score of 74-55.
Wellsboro despite the loss was able to net 55 points and had three players reach double-figures and were led by an impressive shooting night from Adams who hit on four threes for 14 points while dishing out a team-high five assists.
Campbell turned in one of his best performances of the year in the loss as he scored 11 points with 10 rebounds in a double-double.
Manning also had a strong game with 12 points, nine boards and two assists while Callahan would net nine points with five rebounds and three assists as well.
McClure would add six points, Drew Manning chipped in one point and Brought scored one point to go with his six boards as well.
The Golden Knights were led by an outstanding performance from Hill, who scored a game-high 23 points and was on fire from all over the court where he knocked down five triples and nine total field goals in the effort.
Clay also had a big game for the Knights, scoring 17 points on seven made shots in the winning effort.
Wellsboro will look to bounce back from their only losing streak of 2021-2022 and play their next three games on the road as they take on the Williamson Warriors (2-13) on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in their next contest of the year.
They will also travel to Athens (12-5) on Friday, Feb. 11, and then to Mansfield (10-7) on Saturday, Feb. 12 with all games starting at 7 p.m. as they head down the final and most pivotal regular-season stretch of the year.