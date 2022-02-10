TIOGA – The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (14-4) bounced back after back-to-back losses and topped the Williamson Warriors (3-14) here on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in an emphatic 33-point victory that ended with a final score of 69-36.
The Warriors would keep things close in the opening portions of the game, and after Wellsboro would dart out to a 4-0 advantage they would fight back and push the score to 9-5 early.
But it would soon become apparent that WIlliamson had no answer for the potent and balanced offense of the Hornets, as they would go on a 6-2 run to end the quarter as Darryn Callahan would be devastating from the mid-range and carry the Hornets to a first-quarter 15-7 advantage.
The gap would only widen in the next frame, with Wellsboro once again holding the Warriors to just seven points while they matched their first-quarter production with 15 points as well.
Hayes Campbell would lead the scoring charge as he netted four points while the rest of the Hornets spread the ball around as six total players would get in on the scoring as their lead was bolstered to 30-14.
Williamson was led by Everett Dominick in the first half, and with the Warriors struggling to get good looks at the basket Dominick was able to score a team-high nine points through two quarters.
In the second-half Williamson would come out with a new energy, and would knock down two big triples with both Kristian Mizdail and Devin O’Dell would connect from deep while Dominick would pour in another four points.
They would match scoring in the frame with the Hornets and keep the lead from growing any further, but the fourth quarter would be all Wellsboro as they closed out the win.
The Hornets would net an incredible 27 points in the fourth, with Peyton LcClure finding his range after a quiet first three quarters and knocking down two of his three triples while scoring eight points.
Senior center Liam Manning and Callahan would take control as well, as the tandem would combine for 14 points in the frame on seven field goals as the Hornets closed things out emphatically in the win.
Wellsboro was led by a strong night from Callahan, who besides putting the clamps down on the Warriors offense he scored a game-high 20 points in the effort to go with one steal, five assists and three rebounds.
Manning would also have a solid scoring night, netting 19 points with six rebounds in a game where the Williamson defense had no answer for his size.
Point guard Conner Adams continued to be the engine of the offense, and put up seven points and dished out a game-high 10 assists as he set the table for his balanced offensive unit.
McClure would add 11 points, Drew Manning scored four points and Campbell netted six points with six boards and Cam Brought added four points and seven rebounds in the win.
Williamson was led by Dominick who poured in 15 points, O’Dell would pitch in 11 points with two triples and Mizdail who scored nine points with two triples as well.
Wellsboro now will take the long trek to Athens to take on the Wildcats (13-6) on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. for one of the biggest matchups of the season for the Hornets.
The Warriors also have a daunting task on their schedule, as they also travel on Friday, Feb. 11 when they head to Troy to take on the first-place, 16-3 Trojans at 7:30 p.m.