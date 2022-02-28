WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (17-6) season came to a close in the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs here on Thursday, Feb. 24 as they were stunned by a long three-pointer from Southern Columbia’s Liam Klebom as time expired in overtime with the score tied that toppled the Hornets by a score of 61-58.
The Hornets would control the game throughout the early portions of the contest and would jet out to an early lead in the first quarter.
Two big three-pointers from Peyton McClure would lead the Hornets to a 14-12 advantage in the first frame as Wellsboro would start to take control of the game.
In the second frame, Wellsboro would continue to build their lead with McClure once again finding nylon from three-point range and Darryn Callahan would get two big shots from the mid-range to fall as they headed into halftime with a 25-22 lead.
In the second half, Wellsboro looked like they might run away with the game and move on in the playoffs, and in the third frame took control with their best offensive outputs of the game.
Wellsboro scored 16 points and was led by an aggressive and impressive frame from Conner Adams who netted 11 points in the frame and was even able to knock down a big three-pointer in the quarter.
Liam Manning would also chip in four points on two big baskets for the Wellsboro team.
But late in the quarter, Southern began to show some life on offense.
After being held to 12 or fewer points in the first two quarters, they would catch fire from three-point range and knockdown three shots from deep with Brian Briton hitting two as they poured in a game-best 17 points in the quarter to close the gap to 39-41 heading into the final frame.
Wellsboro would have their chances to end things in regulation, but the Hornet's woes at the free-throw line where they missed three shots proved to be their undoing.
Manning would pour in six of his teams’ eight points while Hayes Campbell would also add two points, but Southern would fight back to tie things up late and force overtime.
During the overtime period, Wellsboro was in control for a majority of the frame.
Adams would hit two big shots early and score five total in the extra period while Manning would also add two points, and it seemed as though Wellsboro was all but certain to move on in the playoffs.
With less than two seconds left, Southern Columbia would inbounds the ball from around half-court to Kiben who turned to shoot with less than a second left from way past the three-point line as time expired.
After the game buzzer went off, the ball found the bottom of the nylon as Southern Columbia would win an improbable game and end the Wellsboro Hornets season in the most dramatic of ways.
In the loss, Wellsboro was led by Adams who was unstoppable in the second half where he scored 15 of his game-high 19 points. He also was able to add a game-high eight assists, one steal, and three rebounds in the effort.
He also made big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter and did everything possible for his team to escape with a win in the effort for the young point guard.
Also with a big night was Liam Manning who ended his night with 14 points, nine rebounds, and one assist as well.
McClure was able to add 10 points on three triples to go with five rebounds while Callahan added six points, three assists, and six boards.
Both Campbell and Cameron Brought would add six boards while Campbell added six points in the final outing for the Wellsboro team.
Despite the loss, Wellsboro finished the year 17-6 and will return a vast majority of their lineup next year but will lose a strong senior class of Liam Manning and Drew Manning.