WELLSBORO — Two red-hot teams entered the Wellsboro gym on Monday, Feb. 8, but only one team survived the defensive slugfest as the Wellsboro Hornets (7-1) captured a huge win over the North Penn-Liberty Mounties (7-1), 47-45.
Two big matchups shaped the contest, with Wellsboro’s defensive-specialist Darryn Callahan taking on one of the most explosive guards in the Northern Tier League in Liberty’s Noah Spencer who was coming off a 34-point dismantling of Athens.
The other matchup was Liberty’s block-machine Brandon Thompson and Wellsboro’s Liam Manning, who has been the best rebounder in the league as well as the Hornets top-scorer.
Both of the big men had great nights, but it was Manning who came away with the win in the head-to-head.
“The pressure was definitely on tonight,” Manning said. “I feel like we did what we had to do and we played the best game we could have. I think this is going to be huge for momentum and confidence, but we also are going to stay buckled down and realize that we need to play as hard as we can and play good ball to beat some of these teams because it’s not going to be easy.”
In the first quarter, the advantage went to Wellsboro, as they completely threw the Liberty team out of rhythm and shut them out 11-0 in the first, behind harassing defense and a strong game plan.
“First of all, I have to give Darryn Callahan credit for coming out right away on Noah Spencer and doing a very good job,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “Noah is an outstanding guard, probably the best guard in our league, and Darryn Callahan came out and played him.”
A complete contrast from Liberty’s win over Athens, Callahan refused to let Spencer enter the paint, which is integral to what the Mounties do.
In the second quarter, Wellsboro continued to use great defense to keep their lead and, even after Liberty got on the board with a Colton Litzelman three-pointer, Wellsboro was able to close out the half with a 22-11 advantage.
Wellsboro continued to play great defense in the opening of the third, but with just over six minutes left in the quarter, Callahan picked up two quick fouls to give him four total and went to the bench for a long stretch.
Liberty saw their opportunity to get back into the contest and started to make their run.
They got the score to within three points on Derek Litzelman three-pointer to close out a 12-3 run, but Wellsboro answered with a run of their own.
Heading into the fourth quarter the Hornets still boasted a 33-25 lead.
Liberty did all they could in the fourth and hung close throughout, and with Callahan fouling out with 3:50 left in the frame, they started to get back into a groove offensively as they began to rally.
But big free throws down the stretch by Conner Adams, Isaac Keane and Cameron Brought sealed the game as they connected on 10-13 in the frame to pick up their seventh straight win and hand Liberty their first loss of the year.
In the win, Manning had a huge performance with 17 points and 14 boards and was all over the offensive glass as he was able to connect on a number of second-chance points.
“I was really just trying to be smart and be as big as I could,” Manning said. “I can usually just turn around and shoot because guys are usually a little bit smaller, but I got a lot of hustle points.”
The bench also played a big role in the win. As the season has gone on, they have been called upon more and Drew Manning had one of his better games of the year.
He scored four points, both at crucial moments, and played strong defense when Callahan hit the bench with fouls.
Also helping in the scoring department were Payton McClure who hit two triples for six points, Keane who netted seven points, Callahan who scored four points and Brought who scored one.
Adams was called upon to take on the load when Callahan was on the bench and he did an impressive job staying in front of the explosive guard. Adams recorded eight points in the game and also grabbed two steals.
“I thought Drew did a nice job and Conner picked up Noah as well,” Adams said. “You’ll probably get tired of me saying this but it was our team defense tonight, we helped and recovered well, and we didn’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Next up on the schedule was a home, rivalry matchup against the streaking Mansfield Tigers, who are winners of five straight.
To find out who claimed the Peg Berguson Trophy, pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier.