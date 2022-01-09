WELLSBORO – In a clash between the rival Wellsboro Hornets (6-2) and the NP-Mansfield Tigers (6-1) for the Peg Berguson Memorial Trophy on Friday, Jan. 7, the Hornets were able to hold off a second-half comeback to claim the Berguson Trophy for the second-straight year in a 57-49 win over the then-undefeated Tigers their first loss of the 2021-2022 season.
“I worked with Peg Berguson for years,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “She was a friend, her family, and boys. I have nothing but respect for that whole family. When I got back into coaching, and I got the opportunity to play on her behalf, it was just a great honor. And that’s what I told the boys when we were getting ready to get the trophy presented to us.”
The history of the trophy bolsters the importance of the game, and the Wellsboro and Mansfield teams were able to honor the memory of Peg Berguson in a hard-fought contest between two of the best teams in the Northern Tier League up to this point.
During the contest, the first quarter was opened by a mini-run by the Hornets that saw them get out to an early 4-0 lead, but Brody Burleigh for the Tigers would start to feast in the paint as he racked up three-straight buckets for his team and showcased some of his touch in the post.
He would start the game with nine-straight points for the Mansfield offense, scoring all of his points from the paint as Wellsboro had no answer for the dominant big man early.
Mansfield would tie the game at eight on yet another Burleigh post bucket, but Wellsboro would close the quarter on a 9-3 run that pushed the score to 19-12.
After making some adjustments, the Wellsboro team improved their post-denial defense on Burleigh making life on offense much tougher for the Tigers throughout the remainder of the contest.
“We tried a lot of things, Brody did a nice job tonight,” Coach Adams said. “He has been good all year, so we knew he was going to be a force and he didn’t disappoint. He did what I thought he would do so we tried to mix it up against him… We tried to throw a lot at him and if any of those things started to work, we tried to ride that out.”
The Hornets also received a strong night on defense from Darryn Callahan, who was tasked with taking on one of the premier scorers in the league in Karson Dominick.
"Darryn takes a lot of pride in defense,” Coach Adams said. “He knew about the different things this week that we would try to do, and he was able to do it. He did a pretty nice job on him, and that’s not to take anything away from Karson. He’s an excellent ballplayer as well.”
Callahan would hold Dominick scoreless in the first half, and Wellsboro would put an exclamation point on an impressive first two quarters as time expired with sharpshooter Peyton McClure unloading from way beyond the three-point line to push their lead to 30-18 heading into halftime break.
The Hornets’ defense would hold the Tigers to just six points in the second frame, and with senior center Liam Manning on limited minutes, it was the duo of Hayes Campbell and Cameron Brought that were controlling the paint, cleaning up offensive rebounds and being aggressive when seeing advantageous matchups.
“Brody (Burleigh) is really strong,” Campbell said of the matchups in the post. “But he was guarding Liam a lot of the night, so if I saw a mismatch on me, I was trying to take advantage of it. I’m pretty strong down-low as well. So I just tried to take advantage of that while Brody was with another person.”
But despite the strong first-half push for the Hornets, the Tigers would fight back.
Mansfield would open up the second half on a tear, and darted out to an impressive 7-0 run that spanned until the 3:31 mark in the quarter.
Sammy Lawrence would start to come alive after a scoreless first half and scored four points in the run from the free-throw line as he was much more aggressive getting into the paint and forcing smaller guards to try and defend him.
The run would close the game to 30-25, but Callahan would get a mid-range bucket to fall to finally break the scoring drought for the Wellsboro team.
The Tigers would continue their push in the frame, closing the score to as little as four points, but Conner Adams would make an extremely heads-up play with 0.1 seconds left on the clock as he drew contact and got a shot up to go to the line for three free throws.
He would knock down all three and push the Wellsboro lead to 41-34 heading into the final quarter of play.
Mansfield would continue their push in the final frame, and with 3:10 left in the game the Tigers would close the gap to its smallest margin since the first quarter as Eli Shaw would dart a pass to the corner for Andrew Green who knocked down the open three-pointer, and the 12-point halftime lead was all but gone as the Tigers brought the score to 45-44.
But Adams would get a key layup to fall and Callahan would once again hit a shot from the mid-range that put them up 49-44.
The Hornets would end the game on a 12-3 run where Adams and McClure each were able to knock down key shots from the charity stripe to come away with a 57-49 victory and back-to-back winners of the Peg Berguson Trophy.
"They've done a nice job of doing that," Coach Adams said of his guards' ability to hit free throws down the stretch. "They welcome that pressure. It goes back to our offensive continuity, we're getting the ball in the right people's hands and at the right time."
In the win, the duo of Brought and Campbell played huge minutes, and since being pushed into a much bigger role for the Hornets this week have both answered the call for their team in one of the biggest games of the year.
Brought finished the game with six points and eight rebounds while Campbell had six points and seven rebounds and the duo were all over the offensive glass and attacking matchups when they saw the opportunities.
“We just try to get on the boards because the more second chances we get the better,” Campbell said. “We get a rebound and kick it out to Peyton McClure in the corner, he’s going to knock down a three.”
Leading the scoring charge was once again McClure, who netted a team-high 13 points with three triples and was clutch down the stretch knocking down 4-4 from the free-throw line in the waning minutes of the contest to seal the deal.
Adams also turned in another strong night, topping double-digit scoring for his fourth consecutive game with 12 points, a game-high five-assist, two steals and four rebounds on the night as the junior point guard continues to exude confidence on the court this season.
“I’m just really confident right now,” Adams said of his recent scoring surge. “I got to keep just taking the ball to the hole and taking smart shots and trusting my teammates.”
Also with 11 points was senior Callahan, who was able to find his spots in the mid-range for easy buckets while also playing some impressive defense throughout the night as he recorded a team-high three steals and was all over the floor sticking to Dominick as he was able to maneuver through screens and picks to stick to the scoring-dynamo like glue.
Manning was also able to add double-digit scoring in the win in his return to the court after missing their contest with Troy earlier this week, and despite playing limited minutes in the contest put up 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in a double-double effort.
“I was really glad to have Liam back tonight,” Conner Adams said of Manning’s performance. “It’s always good to have him in the lineup and we wanted to get the ball to him. I thought Cameron (Brought) and him did a really good job tonight inside.”
Mansfield was led by Burleigh, who notched 16 points and scored his teams’ first nine points of the contest. Eli Shaw also added 10 points including some extremely pivotal shots in their furious comeback that fell just short.
Dominick, who was coming off a 30-point performance in his last contest, was held to just five points but was able to contribute a team-high eight rebounds while adding one assist, one steal and two blocks on the night.
Lawrence, Davis and Green each added six points as well in the first loss of the season for the NP-Mansfield team.
Both teams will have a busy slate of games over the next week, with Mansfield hosting Sayre on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. with a chance to bounce back and pick up their seventh win of the 2021-2022 season.
Wellsboro’s next contest will be at home as they host the Williamson Warriors on Wednesday, Jan. 12 before one of their biggest contests of the season so far on Friday, Jan. 14 when they host the Athens Wildcats (7-2) in an extremely important matchup in the NTL Large School Division race.
“I think the kids are still believing,” Coach Adams said. “Which is good, they were excited to play the game tonight and we want to get Drew (Manning) back because we need him in the mix. But what this stretch has done, it continues to expand our bench a little bit and our gas tank isn't gonna run empty now. We have people to move in and out and they all know that they are going to get called upon."