WELLSBORO — In their first live-action of the 2021-2022 season, the Wellsboro Hornets basketball team hosted the Coudersport Falcons on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in a preseason scrimmage where the Hornets blistered their opponent and, in four, 10-minute quarters.
The Hornets looked efficient as they outpaced the Falcons throughout the evening, outscoring them in every frame.
Wellsboro was able to produce on offense and defense throughout the night, but not without struggles as Coudersport came in with a game plan that was to front the Wellsboro standout big man Liam Manning in the post and force others to make shots.
As the game continued; they did just that.
“I think Coudersport worked hard at trying to deny Liam the ball and we did a great job of hitting the open man,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “Liam and Cameron both passed well out of the paint and the guards found the open man. During the scrimmage, we executed well on offense with the team approach. We become hard to stop when we are using multiple weapons and we are passing and cutting. The only turnovers we had were when we tried to force it inside when it wasn’t open.”
Wellsboro dominated in nearly every facet of the contest, coming out of the gates strong as they built a big lead in the first frame with nearly every player on the court making an impact.
Peyton McClure knocked down multiple three-pointers while Liam Manning was strong in the paint as he imposed his will on the smaller Coudersport lineup.
McClure looked supremely confident in his shot during the night, and the confidence of the sharpshooter looks like it has evolved even further from previous seasons.
“Peyton got some open looks and cashed in,” Coach Adams said of McClure’s shooting. “He believes in his shot and so do I as the coach.”
Also making their presence felt were Cameron Brought and Hayes Campbell, who showcased their superior strength and size in the interior as they ate up rebounds while also finding their shot at the rim.
They also received some good minutes from Caden Smith and Drew Manning, who both proved to be solid members of the rotation as Wellsboro will look to have one of the most versatile and deep benches in the entire Northern Tier League this season.
“I thought Hayes and Cameron played physical and did exactly what was asked of them. They enjoy playing physical,” Coach Adams said. “I thought Drew Manning and Caden Smith both played with confidence which is improving their game.”
With Coudersport looking to stop Liam Manning in the post, it was the rest of the Wellsboro team who provided early scoring showcasing how many teams will need to pick their poison when deciding how to defend the Hornets this year.
“Our offensive philosophy is the only points that matter are that Wellsboro scores more than their opponents. If we keep that mindset, we will be fine,” Coach Adams said. “I think you will see multiple players step up and have big games this year because teams will try to take some players out of our offense, but then the other players will be open and they will score.”
The offensive balance was on full display in the win, and with Coudersport covering the middle, the rest of the Wellsboro offense feasted throughout the night as nearly every player was able to contribute.
“The nice thing about our team is they are very unselfish and only care that our team scores more than the other team. That philosophy has served these guys well. It’s better to have multiple scorers than just one or two and this year again we have multiple options,” Adams said.
The Hornets also received stellar efforts from defensive stopper Darryn Callahan, who brought his impressive energy on that side of the ball, while they also received a nice outing from point guard Conner Adams, who displayed good pace and energy for the Hornets.
Adams displayed his growth and maturity as the primary ball-handler and made sound decisions throughout and at no point rushed or forced things that weren’t there on the offensive end of the floor.
“Conner made good decisions running the offense,” Coach Adams said. “Darryn Callahan brought a lot of energy on both sides of the floor which helps us.”
The Wellsboro unit stumbled a bit in the second 10-minute frame, but still came away with a slim advantage and had a few lapses in their defensive coverage that allowed Coudersport to keep things close.
But in the third frame, the defense started to find their groove.
After allowing a three-pointer in the opening minute, the Wellsboro team clamped down and didn’t allow a basket for the entirety of the frame.
They were able to show some defensive prowess that will be a key part of their success this year.
“Defensively, we are improving. That all comes with effort and conditioning, and we are getting both,” Coach Adams said. “We have a quality bench this year that will allow us to rotate players in and out to keep fresh legs that should help us maintain our defensive intensity. We are getting better with our help and recovery philosophy.”
They would close things out with a dominating final stretch that saw them and Wellsboro, though not perfect in their first action, had a lot to be happy about as they look to open their season with a win on Friday, Dec. 10.
Wellsboro will host Montoursville in their regular-season opener at 7:30 p.m. where they will face a quality opponent in their first contest.
“Montoursville will be a good challenge to open up with. They have athletes and are used to winning so we will need to be ready to compete. We are still working on various details of our game,” Coach Adams said. “We have to make smart basketball decisions and plays. We continue to emphasize how important being a team is in winning games. If we ever lose that, we will be in trouble because that is truly our offensive and defensive philosophy.”
Montoursville ended the 2020-2021 season with a 16-5 record and will be a true measuring stick for the Wellsboro team, which has aspirations to compete with the best-of-the-best in District 4 this season.
Wellsboro will look to start their season off on the right foot as Coach Adams believes that the mental makeup of the group will help to propel them to a successful year.
“We have to stay hungry and continue to push ourselves each night in practice. It’s a long season so we have to be mentally tough. We have to handle some adversity when it comes and not make an excuse if something doesn’t go our way,” Coach Adams said. “We are going to push them to be mentally tough because some games will be battles so we have to be able to challenge ourselves to get to the top. To date, I like our approach and am proud of how hard they are working but we aren’t where we need to be so we will keep working.”