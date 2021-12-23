The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (3-0) continued to roll to open their season as they traveled to Liberty to take on the NP-Liberty Mounties (3-1) on Saturday, Dec. 18 and handed them their first loss of the year by a score of 59-39.
Despite the 20-point margin of victory, the game was much closer than the score indicates. The Mounties were able to hang tough for three full quarters, but a huge 21-8 fourth-quarter advantage helped push them to victory and keep their perfect record intact through three games.
Both teams traded blows early with Liberty’s Devin Bradley helping his team keep it within two points in the first quarter as he exploded four eight of his 12 points in the first frame.
But Wellsboro would get two three-pointers from sharpshooter Peyton McClure as they were able to grab a 12-10 lead after one-quarter of play.
Both teams would find some rhythm on offense in the second frame, as they both scored 17 points and Liberty’s Derek Litzelman feasting from the free-throw line where he knocked down five of six shots from the charity stripe and scored eight total points for the Mounties.
The Wellsboro team would also do most of their damage from the free-throw line, where they scored six points, but were also aided by a barrage of threes where McClure knocked down another two triples and Conner Adams also got a shot from deep to go as they clung to a 30-28 lead at the half.
The offense was tough to come by in the third quarter, with neither team breaching the 10-point mark, but Wellsboro would come away with an 8-4 advantage in the frame as McClure and Adams each knocked down triples as they pushed their lead to 38-32.
In the final quarter, the Wellsboro team would finally close the door on Liberty as they poured in 21 points with Adams scoring six, Liam Manning notching seven, and Hayes Campbell leading the charge with eight points as Wellsboro held Liberty to just eight points to pick up their third win of the season by a score of 59-39.
Wellsboro was led by a season-high from point guard Adams who notched 19 points with two triples to go along with his seven assists (game-high), three rebounds and a game-high four steals as well.
McClure continued his scorching start to the year shooting the ball as he scored all 15 of his points from the three-point line (five triples) and added two boards as well.
Campbell scored his career-high with 12 points with six rebounds and two steals while Liam Manning added nine points and seven rebounds and Darryn Callahan led his team in rebounds with eight while also scoring four points.
Liberty had two players reach double-digit scoring in the loss as Derek Litzelman scored a team-high 14 points with two three-pointers, three assists and two rebounds and Bradley also added 12 points while grabbing six rebounds on the night.
Hunter Thompson scored six points with two assists and two steals while Noah Shedden added four steals, one block, one assist and six rebounds to go with his five points on the night in a balanced performance while Caiden Alexander was able to add two points with two rebounds as well.
The Hornets will now face the Cowanesque Valley Indians (2-2) who are coming off a two-game slide on Wednesday, Dec. 22 on their home floor at 7:30 p.m.
Liberty, who just suffered their first loss of the 2021-2022 season, will now have another tough matchup as they play on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. as well as they travel to Troy to take on the 1-0 defending Northern Tier League Large School Champions.