WELLSBORO -- In one of the biggest contests of the season so far for the Wellsboro Hornets (8-2), they were able to use a big second half on both offense and defense to top the Athens Wildcats (8-3) on Friday, Jan. 14 on their home floor and pick up their third-straight win of the 2021-2022 season in a huge statement victory.
“It was a huge win for us, Athens is a very talented team that scores a lot of points,” Head Coach Steve Adams said. “They are going to beat a lot of teams in the league as well. So this keeps us right in contention for things and we control our fate.”
During the contest, things remained tight early with both teams playing a physical brand of basketball that resulted in a first-quarter draw of 17-17.
The Hornets would get some help from their three-point shooting early, with Conner Adams knocking down two big three-pointers and Peyton McClure also connecting from deep to keep things knotted up early.
But Athens would find a way in the second frame to finally get an advantage, albeit just one point, as they took a slim lead of 27-26 into the half after holding the Hornets to just nine points in the quarter.
Despite only scoring nine points, McClure would start to heat up from the three-point line where he knocked down two more shots to keep his team within striking distance, as he would continue to impress in the second half.
"Peyton was in the zone,” Adams said. “But something he did tremendously for us in the game, besides he was shooting the ball extremely well, but he found the open areas in their zone. And that’s what we’re talking about when we say we can’t always choreograph or diagram where that opening is going to be, players have to react, Peyton’s a very intelligent kid.”
Down just one point, the Hornets' defense and offensive execution would start to pay dividends down the stretch as they started to wear down the Wildcats and make their run.
"Our offensive execution improved a lot in the second half," Coach Adams said. "We got some pretty good looks and were able to knock them down."
McClure would go completely nuclear in the third quarter, knocking down four triples in the frame, and the Wildcats would find themselves on the wrong end of an 18-10 quarter that was capped off by McClure knocking in one of his threes as time expired in the quarter.
The shooting helped to break up the zone that Athens deploys and made things easier for the other players on the floor to find openings.
With the game on the line, Athens would try and amp up the pressure, but Wellsboro was more than prepared for the full-court trap and the unit was able to pick things apart in the final quarter.
“We were very prepared for it,” Adams said on how his team was able to handle the high-pressure defense of Athens. “We worked on a lot of different scenarios in the last coup[le of days of practice and a lot of what we worked on was to have players read and react, not so much to have a set scenario. As the game went on the boys did a really good job of reading and reacting to what the defense was doing.”
Wellsboro would dominate the final frame with Adams delivering from the free-throw line where he knocked in 4-5 attempts and scored six points while Liam Manning would also provide some clutch scoring as he also added six points as Wellsboro finished off Athens for an impressive win against one of the top teams in the Northern Tier League Large School Division so far this season.
The Hornets had three players reach double-figures, with the shooting of McClure leading the way as he scored a game-high 21 points on seven threes and was unstoppable behind the arc during the win.
Adams continued his streak of double-digit scoring with 12 points, with six coming in the final quarter to seal the deal for Wellsboro. He added a team-high six assists as well and has been impressive in running the offense for the Hornets throughout the year.
“He’s (Conner) been our decision-maker for us on the floor,” Coach Adams said. “So when he gets things going, it just kind of helps everyone. He gets the passes in the right spots and that just helps us a ton, Conner studies a lot of film and we know he watches himself play and watches our team play and watches other teams play, So when he comes into a game, he’s very prepared.
Manning added 12 points as well with six coming in the fourth to go with his six rebounds while Darryn Callahan added eight points, six rebounds and an impressive four steals for the defensive-stopper.
“Darryn Callahan just provides a lot of energy for us on the floor,” Coach Adams said. “I think the energy he’s been bringing game in and game out, we’re feeding off that.”
Hayes Campbell turned in a solid night with six points and a team-high seven rebounds while Cameron Brought added three points with six boards as well.
“The other thing I would say is that our crowd was the sixth man tonight,” Coach Adams said. “When the going gets tough, they’re right behind us and we appreciate them a lot.”
Wellsboro, who now sits at 8-2, will have another tough test ahead of them as they host a non-conference foe in the South Williamsport Mounties (5-5) on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. with a chance to extend their win streak to four games.
During their current streak, they have taken down two of the top teams in their division with wins over Mansfield (8-2) and Athens over this past week.