WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (16-5) overcame a late deficit in the fourth quarter in their home non-league matchup against the Jersey Shore Bulldogs (5-17) here on Monday, Feb. 14 to pick up their second-straight victory by a score of 56-50.
Wellsboro would push out to an early lead on the back of some strong three-point shooting with Conner Adams and Peyton McClure combining for three triples in the frame that helped them to a 13-10 lead after one quarter.
The Jersey Shore team would rally back in the second, and closed the gap to as little as one point with the score of 19-18 before the Hornets would reset and take a timeout at around the mid-way point of the frame.
Out of the timeout, Wellsboro would clean up some mistakes on both ends and end the half on a 5-0 run that was capped off by a long two-point shot by Adams as time expired in the half to give his team a 23-18 lead as they entered the half.
With the Wellsboro lead up to five, Wellsboro would have to weather a massive scoring frenzy from the Jersey Shore team and after holding the Bulldogs to just 18 points in the first half would see that total more than double in the third.
Jersey Shore would net 22 points in the third and knock down three big shots from three-point range with Damien Mcalister leading the charge with eight points on two threes while Damian Williamson would also put together a strong quarter eight points as the Bulldogs started to close the gap.
Wellsboro would still score 15 points with Liam Manning taking over in the post with eight points on four made field goals and Adams who netted five points including a three-pointer, but Jersey Shore would take the lead by a score of 40-38 heading into the fourth.
But Wellsboro would show some true grit down the stretch, showing poise on both ends of the floor and outscoring the Jersey Shore team 18-10 in the fourth to pull off the win and string together their second consecutive victory of the year.
Wellsboro was led by a balanced scoring attack to close things out five players contributing to the comeback victory.
McClure would go 5-8 from the charity stripe while Manning and Callahan would each add four points, Adams scored three, and Cameron Brought added two points to finish things off on their home floor.
In the win, Wellsboro was led by an impressive outing from Liam Manning who put together a 20-point performance with 12 coming in the second half of play.
Adams continued his solid run of offensive play as well, netting 15 points and distributing the ball efficiently during the Hornets win.
McClure was able to add 11 points while Callahan scored six points and Drew Manning and Brought both added two points in the win.
Jersey Shore was led by three players in double-figures with Mcalister scoring a team-high 18 points, Williams added 14 points and O.J. Steinbacker scored 10 points in the loss for the Bulldogs.
Wellsboro is now down to their final game of the season and will host the Towanda Black Knights (6-14) on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. for Senior Night on their home floor.