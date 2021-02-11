WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Hornets (8-1) extended their win streak to eight games and also reclaimed the Peg Berguson Memorial Trophy as they topped rival North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (5-5) by a score of 68-56.
Sophomore point guard Conner Adams played a spectacular game for the Hornets, and recorded a career-high 24 points while also adding six rebounds and two steals.
“It felt great,” Adams said on setting his new career high. “It’s always great to beat Mansfield because those are our rivals.”
Adams scored from all over the floor, knocked down a game-high three triples and was clutch from the free throw line hitting 5-6 with most coming down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
“That was huge,” Head Coach Steve Adams said of Conner's performance. “I mean, they gave him some looks and he knocked them down. I gotta give him credit. He showed to play in this game and tonight he had a tough assignment trying to guard Alex Stein who’s a great guard, too.”
Both teams came out of the gate with energy. The Tigers opened the game on a 6-0 run and Wellsboro answered right back with a 6-0 run of their own.
The rivals traded buckets throughout the remainder of the first quarter as it remained knotted at 12 points apiece.
The second quarter featured eight lead changes with neither team giving an inch on the scoreboard and no one capturing a lead of more than three points during the frame.
The Hornets took the final lead change as time ticked down in the first half and Adams knocked down a step-back jumper from 18 feet out to give his team a 27-26 lead.
With things close, the Wellsboro team started to take control, but every time it looked like they might pull away, the Tigers answered.
Wellsboro led for the entirety of the third quarter, and had the lead up to five during the frame, but Mansfield continued to hang in and closed it to 40-36 heading into the fourth.
Senior Tigers Alex Stein and Jacob Evans provided some timely plays in the opening stretch of the fourth and hit three consecutive layups with both of Steins drawing a foul to give his team their first lead of the half at 44-42 with 5:53 remaining in the game.
From that point on, it was all Hornets.
Wellsboro went on a 13-1 run that spanned more than three minutes and helped put the game away 68-56 for their eighth-straight win and the Peg Berguson Memorial Trophy.
A big part of the win was once again the defense of Darryn Callahan, who shut down another premier NTL-scorer in Karson Dominick who was averaging almost 19 points per game.
In this matchup, he was held to just four points.
“I’m going to tell you that’s Darryn Callahan," said Coach Adams. "He is an outstanding defender and has been a great leader on this team thus far. All the boys are playing good but Darryn takes pride in that. He said ‘Hey give me the guy.’ To Karson’s credit, he’s a freshman and he has coach Adams making a game plan about him, that’s how good he is.”
Callahan also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Also helping was big man Liam Manning who continued to be a double-double machine recording 14 points and 10 rebounds in his seventh double-double of the year and his second in a row.
Payton McClure added eight points including two big three-pointers in the fourth, Isaac Keane netted eight points and Cameron Brought added two.
Mansfield was led by senior Alex Stein who scored a team high 21 points on the night including two big fourth quarter buckets that gave his team the lead.
Also in double figures was senior Jacob Evans who notched 14 including one three-pointer.
Brody Burleigh chipped in eight, Curtis Craig added nine, Eli Shaw scored four points and Dominick was held to a season and career-low of four points.
Looking forward to their rematch against the only team that has handed the Hornets a loss this season, the Athens Wildcats (8-6), point guard Adams believes they are more than ready.
“We had a lead on them all game,” Adams said. “We just need to control the ball and keep that lead.”
Wellsboro squandered a 16-point fourth quarter lead to the Wildcats in their season opener, but now riding an eight-game win streak and playing some of their best basketball, they are ready to avenge the loss on their home floor.
“No rest for the weary,” Coach Adams said. “Athens beat us by one up there in that game, but that’s ancient history. There’s no shame and there will be ups and downs so you know we have to be ready for them. I know the guys are looking forward to that challenge.”
The Hornets will host the Wildcats on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Wellsboro.