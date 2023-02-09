A 24-point fourth quarter by the Troy Trojans sent Wellsboro home with a 61-56 loss in NTL Large School Division play on Tuesday, February 7.
“We lost the game in some areas I thought we would be better in,” said head coach Steve Adams. “Two games in a row that we didn’t execute in the second half, so we will need to make some adjustments. We have an improving Wyalusing team Thursday and a district contender in Loyalsock on Saturday. Our team can play with anyone. I’m anxious for our next game.”
The Hornets opened the game with 15 points, 10 of them coming from senior Peyton McClure on four field goals. Troy trailed by five after the opening quarter and were again outscored 20-18 in the second as Wellsboro built a 35-28 lead at the half. Both teams scored 9 points in the third, but Troy did their damage in the 4th quarter as they doubled up the Hornets.
Troy erased a 7-point, 44-37 lead by Wellsboro in the 4th on 7 field goals. They also shot 9-for-13 at the line.
Three Hornets were in double figures on the evening, led by McClure’s game-high 20 points. Senior Conner Adams finished with 17, senior Cameron Brought added 15, and junior Hayes Campbell rounded out the scoring with 4 points. Brought added 12 rebounds to record his 11th double-double of the season. Adams added 6 assists and 3 rebounds, Campbell grabbed 6 boards, McClure had 4 rebounds and 3 assists, and junior Caden Smith had 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
Evan Woodward led Troy with 16 points.
In the JV game the Hornets picked up their 6th win of the season after defeating Troy, 48-38. Freshman Aaron Kirk led all scorers with 17 points and freshman Marek Mascho added 10.
The loss drops the Hornets’ to 13-6 overall and 11-3 in the division. The team is back in action on Thursday against Wyalusing for Senior Night.