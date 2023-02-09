A 24-point fourth quarter by the Troy Trojans sent Wellsboro home with a 61-56 loss in NTL Large School Division play on Tuesday, February 7.

“We lost the game in some areas I thought we would be better in,” said head coach Steve Adams. “Two games in a row that we didn’t execute in the second half, so we will need to make some adjustments. We have an improving Wyalusing team Thursday and a district contender in Loyalsock on Saturday. Our team can play with anyone. I’m anxious for our next game.”

