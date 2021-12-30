WELLSBORO – After a nearly even first half of play here on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Wellsboro Hornets (4-1) basketball team exploded in the second half to pick up a 68-38 over the Cowanesque Valley Indians (2-3).
The Hornets also opened up their Shamokin Tournament run on Tuesday, Dec. 28 but were unable to pick up a win in the first round as they were edged by the Southern Columbia team by a score of 68-62 for their first loss of the 2021-2022 season.
In their win over CV, the Hornets were led by another stellar night shooting from sharpshooter Peyton McClure, who scored a game-high 21 points and connected on six triples to help his team to a victory.
“Yeah, I was pretty confident shooting tonight,” McClure said of his performance. “We’re getting good looks in the offense, so yeah, I was pretty, pretty confident.”
Wellsboro would get off to a hot start on the night, with McClure leading the charge as he started the game unconscious hitting three triples in the frame.
Senior Darryn Callahan would also get four points in the quarter as Wellsboro built up a healthy 19-8 lead in the first frame and opened the game on a 12-2 run.
CV was propped up in the first quarter by McGwire Painter, who was on a mission throughout the first half and scored six of his teams’ eight points in the frame.
Heading into the second quarter it looked as though Wellsboro would continue to add to their lead, but Painter would catch fire and help his team claw back into contention.
Tucker St. Peter would get things going for CV as he opened up the frame with a sweet move in the paint and finished to close the gap to 19-10.
CV would continue to show patience against the zone on offense, eating major portions of the clock, and soon after would get another big shot to fall, this time a three-pointer by Carter Ackley, and closed things 21-13.
Painter would get a nice layup to fall in transition after and with the score 21-15, Wellsboro would call a timeout.
Out of the timeout, CV would continue to chip away as Painter would take over and close the gap to 31-24 at the break as he notched 11 points in the frame and was a menace in the paint and transition for the entire first half.
But Wellsboro would adjust, and after letting Painter run wild they would start to get physical with the scoring dynamo as he got into foul trouble.
“Coach just told us to relax, for some reason we’re coming into the game a little bit stiff,” Darryn Callahan said of their second-half turnaround. “We have to play every half like we played that second half. Against Liberty, we only allowed 12 points in the second half and this team I believe we only allowed 14 so I mean, we just have to play second halves and be warmed up, ready for the game, and relaxed.”
He would foul out early in the third quarter, and the lack of a primary ball-handler completely crumbled the CV offensive attack as Wellsboro would completely dominate the third as they outscored the Indians 17-2 and never gave the Indians any room to breathe.
“We just weren’t helping on defense,” McClure said of the first-half defense. “But once we started to get help and get to the ball, we were able to shut down their best player and at that point, it was over.”
They would use their impressive third to cruise to the final buzzer by a score of 68-38 for their fourth win of the year.
McClure led the way with 21 points on six triples and also added four assists, one steal, and three boards in the win.
CV used a zone defense for many stretches of the contest, and McClure found himself with openings in the corners that led to some great looks throughout the night.
“We’ve been working on our zone offense and it’s good to see it come together,” McClure said. “We scored the ball well against them tonight.”
Senior Callahan had a strong night as well, feasting from the mid-range and knocking down shot-after-shot on his way to 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and was lockdown on defense as he racked up a game-high four steals on the night.
“I’m just trying to grow my game, the last couple of games I haven’t been scoring as many points as my team needed, so I’ve been trying to shoot the ball more,” Callahan said of scoring his season-high. “The mid-range shots are open, no one wants to guard it. So I just take what they give me, and I make it.”
His defensive pressure in the second half was a big reason for the turnaround, as the reigning Tioga Publishing Defensive Player of the Year once again lived up to the billing once again.
Liam Manning was able to score 11 points to go with a team-high nine boards, one assist and steal while Hayes Campbell turned in a strong night with eight points, two assists, one steal and four rebounds on the night.
Conner Adams added six points, a team-high eight assists, two steals and one board and did a strong job against zone defense in finding McClure in the corners and collapsing the defense throughout the night.
Off the bench, Cam Brought led the second unit with six points, one steal and five boards while Drew Manning also added two points, one rebound and one steal.
Heading into the Shamokin Tournament, the Hornets looked to continue to improve and Callahan had one main facet of their team to continue to get better; which is defense.
“Defense, defense and defense,” Callahan said. “I believe our offense can score points whenever we need to score points, but we need to shut teams down defensively.”
After their win over CV, Wellsboro traveled to Shamokin for the Shamokin Christmas Tournament where they faced off against the Southern Columbia team in the first round on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
During the contest, the Wellsboro team held a two-point lead at the half, but Southern Columbia was able to rally back and pick up a 68-62 victory and hand the Hornets their first loss of the year.
In the contest, Wellsboro was led by an outstanding night from Adams who netted a team-high 20 points.
Also in double-figures were Liam Manning, who netted 14 points, and Callahan who added 10 points as well.
McClure was able to knock down three triples for nine points while Drew Manning added six and Brought added two in the loss.
In their final contest of the Shamokin Tournament, Wellsboro was able to pick up the win on the back of another strong outing from Adams who netted a game-high 24 points in a 70-55 win over Schuykill Valley.
The Hornets received balanced scoring up and down the lineup with Liam Manning adding 12 points and Drew Manning, Peyton McClure and Callahan each scoring nine.
Cameron Brought was able to pour in seven from the bench as the Hornets improved to 4-1 on the season.
Wellsboro will be back in action on Monday, Jan. 3 as they travel to take on a non-league opponent in St. John Neumann who are the reigning District 4 Class A Champs and currently 4-1 on the season.