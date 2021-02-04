WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (5-1) put together one of their best defensive efforts of the 2021 season as they were able to hold off the Wyalusing Rams (3-2) late to pick up a 52-44 win.
They also rolled past the Cownaesque Valley Indians by a score of 71-31 on Saturday, Jan. 30 to push their record to 5-1 and win their fifth-consecutive game.
“When you have all five guys playing great team defense, that makes it hard for the other guys to get it going, and that’s exactly what we did tonight,” sophomore Hornet Darryn Callahan said.
In the first quarter, Wellsboro used their defense to gain a 11-2 advantage and played suffocating defense against the Rams while also playing a mistake-free game on the other end of the floor.
The offense started to heat up in the second frame behind big man Liam Manning, who scored eight points in the quarter, to push their advantage to 27-12 at the half and in complete control against a talented Wyalusing team.
The defense provided by Callahan was key to the Hornets building a lead throughout the first half. Callahan has been one of, if not the best, two-way player in the Northern Tier League this season.
The sophomore scored seven points during the first two quarters and was completely dominant on the other side of the ball as the Hornets imposed their will on the Rams.
‘We did it on the defensive side tonight,” Callahan said. “Twelve points in the first half. That’s really good and that’s what’s going to win games for us this year, our defense.”
The Rams weren’t going down without a fight though, and in the second half began to climb out of the hole.
After a stalemate in the third quarter, where both teams scored 10 points, the Rams heated up from the three-point line.
Wyalusing connected on four shots from deep while scoring 22 points, but Wellsboro refused to let them get closer than seven points at any point in the frame.
Conner Adams notched four of his 11 points in the fourth, while some key free throws by Manning and Isaac Keane proved to be the difference as Wellsboro escaped with a win and made a statement to the rest of the league.
Adams played a very controlled game in the win and was key when the Rams started to bring full-court pressure.
He executed every pass with the temperament of a four-year starting senior and made the press defense almost a disadvantage for the Rams who were looking to create chaos in the backcourt.“I think that it’s crucial, Conner has really stepped into that role and done a nice job,” Head Coach Steven Adams said. “Early on in the season, I had him down at the other end of the court and we went with more of a taller lineup to throw it in, but then we didn’t have our point guard making our decision.”
The Wellsboro offense was led by another double-double from center Liam Manning who finished the night with a game-high 15 points and crashed the boards for 14 rebounds.
Callahan added 13 points with a game-high four steals and seven rebounds, while Adams poured in 11 points, Keane scored eight and Peyton McClure scored five in the win.
In their next action of 2021 the Hornets picked up their fifth-straight win as they rolled past CV convincingly by a score of 71-31.
The Hornets came out of the locker room with a full head of steam, outscoring the Indians 24-4 in the first quarter behind a stellar showing from junior-tandem of Callahan and Manning, who combined for 21 points.
Callahan continued his impressive start to the season and was stalwart on the defensive side of the floor, as the Hornets held CV to just four first quarter points.
In the second half, the Hornets defense continued to dictate the pace of the game as they only allowed 16 points.
With a big lead, the Wellsboro bench got some much-needed playing time during the game and performed extremely well.
Drew Manning and Brought both had strong showings, with Brought pouring in eight points and knocking down two three-pointers and Manning scoring two points and playing a very well-rounded game.
The Hornets closed the game out with a 71-31 win and their fifth-straight win.
They were led in scoring by Callahan and Manning who scored 20 points each with Manning securing yet another double-double with 10 rebounds on the night.
Isaac Keane also was able to carve out a strong performance as he stuffed the stat sheet with six points, seven assists, four steals and a team-high 11 rebounds in the win.
Also putting together a nice outing was Conner Adams who put up six points, four assists, a team-high five steals and three boards.
Peyton McClure led the team in three-point shooting once again, knocking down three shots from deep on the night.
The Indians were led by MaGuire Painter who was extremely aggressive against the Hornets defense as he racked up 19 points with three triples during the game.
Ben Cooper added eight points and Tucker St. Peter and Joe Easton each chipped in two points.
Both teams were scheduled to play on Monday, Feb. 1 but games were postponed until a later date due to weather.The next game on the schedule for the Wellsboro team is a road contest in Towanda as they take on the 2-5 Black Knights.