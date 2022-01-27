WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (11-2) continued their impressive run through the 2021-2022 season as they reeled off their sixth-straight win here on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in a 63-37 demolition of the Northeast Bradford Panthers (3-12).
“It feels pretty good,” Wellsboro’s Peyton McClure said of the Hornets’ current winning streak. “We’re finding ways to win games. We just need to continue that moving forward.”
Wellsboro would completely dominate their contest against NEB, and in the first quarter would come out of the gates firing as they opened the game on a 9-0 run.
“We’ve been working on our defense the last couple of games, and we may not have played as well as we wanted to even though we won some games in a row,” Head Coach Steve Adams said. “You just have to keep banging and chugging away. We had a couple of days off that hurt our continuity, but we are starting to get that back.”
Northeast would get their first bucket to finally fall at the 4:27 mark of the first quarter, but Wellsboro would continue to roll as they would push their lead to 18-7 at the end of the first frame on a deep two-point shot from Darryn Callahan, a shot he would connect on continuously throughout the night.
“That’s just a shot I practice a lot and have a lot of confidence shooting it,” Callahan said. “It just happened to be falling tonight.”
Wellsboro would continue to roll in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 17-11 in the frame as they went into the half with a 35-18 lead.
Wellsboro would stumble slightly in the third quarter with a large lead as the Panthers would close the gap to as little as 10 points, but Wellsboro would quickly bounce back in the fourth as they closed the game out with a 63-37 win.
Wellsboro would implore some different looks on offense during the final half of play, and worked to try and get their transition offense clicking with a big lead.
“We have been trying to work on our transition offense because you’re going to have moments in the game that your offensive sets just aren’t working,” Adams said. “You kind of get a bit stale, so the premise, the thing that we are teaching our guys, is to read the play and read what the defense gives you. When you do that, you get into the flow of the game a bit quicker.’
In the win, Wellsboro had an extreme amount of balance with four players reaching double-figures in the win.
“We want everybody to look to be offensive so that maybe if one guy has an off-night, the other four can pick up the slack,” Callahan said of their offensive balance. “We can all help out the team and score points.”
McClure once again was on fire from deep, as the sharpshooter led his team in scoring with 15 points on five made three-pointers.
“I was just getting some good looks tonight,” McClure said. “My teammates found me when I was open and I was ready to just knock them down.”
The ball was never stagnant in the win for the Hornets, a point of emphasis for a team who has excelled at creating a balanced offensive attack.
“That’s something we’ve worked on, just moving the ball,” McClure said. “Sometimes, it can get stagnant. And that’s when our offense doesn’t work as well. But we kept the ball moving and when we do, we usually get pretty good looks.”
Liam Manning also had a strong night in the paint and was able to add 12 points to go with his six rebounds and three assists.
Both Callahan and Adams were able to add 11 points while Adams dished out an impressive nine assists in the game and Callahan corralled six boards as Wellsboro picked up their 11th win of the year and sixth win in a row.
Now Wellsboro will face some of their biggest tests of the season as their next week of play will have major implications on claiming a Northern Tier League Title with a plethora of important games around the corner.
Wellsboro will face the top Northern Tier League Small School Division team in the Wyalusing Rams (12-4) on the road on Thursday, Jan. 27 to open up their daunting week of play.
“It’s going to be a tough game traveling over to Wyalusing and playing them in their home gym,” Callahan said. “ut we just got to keep playing good man-to-man defense and knock down shots.”
Then they host a tough non-league opponent South Williamsport (7-6) on Monday, Jan. 31 before one of the biggest games of the season against the Troy Trojans (11-2) in a key rematch from one of their only two losses of the 2021-2022 season on Wednesday, Feb. 2 on their home floor.
“I think it’s exciting,” McClure said of the upcoming matchup against Troy. “With our full team, I think it’ll be a much different game... These games are huge and the ones that matter the most. So we have to make sure we come out and get some wins.”
Wellsboro fell in their previous contest with the Trojans by a score of 73-52, albeit without Liam or Drew Manning, and the Hornets think that with their team at full strength, and playing on their home floor, the outcome will be much different this time around.
Without a lot of their size in the lineup, Mason Imbt was a big problem for the Hornets underneath, but Wellsboro will look to be more physical this time around.
“Last year we split games and won the game here at home,” Callahan said of the matchup with Troy. “We plan to do that again this year... We need to rebound and be more physical with Troy. They have their big boy (Imbt) down in the middle, and that’s who beat us last time, so we just need to rebound the ball and box out.”
Wellsboro looked poised to put up a much better fight in the post after their contest with NEB and relied heavily on their stable of rebounders to get second chance shots throughout the night, a skill that will be key when taking on the best-of-the-best in the league over their next stretch.
“That’s kind of been our strength all year, offensive rebounding and limiting other teams’ to just one shot,” Adams said. “That becomes frustrating for opponents when we get a couple of extra tries on offense. And then when we stop their second-chance opportunities, our opponents only get one chance to score, they almost have to be perfect to get baskets.”
With the Hornets in control of their own destiny when it comes to bringing an NTL Title back to Wellsboro, it will come down to the mental makeup of the group and how they can respond over this next stretch of games that will most likely determine who comes away as the top team in the league.
“I think the boys just have to be mentally strong during this time and realize there’s going to be some ups and downs during the game and you have to forget about the last play and be ready for the next,” Adams said. “We know the teams we play are going to be tough, going to Wyalusing Thursday, Troy coming over here, going to Athens, and going to North Penn-Mansfield. We got tough games ahead of us. So do other people in the league, and the league will be decided on who beat who and who wins during this stretch.”
Wellsboro will look to open up their pivotal stretch of games with a win as they travel to Wyalusing on Thursday, Jan. 27 to take on the Rams at 7 p.m.