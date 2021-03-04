After the Wellsboro Hornets (13-3) lost in a thriller earlier in the season to the Troy Trojans (16-3), the Hornets have now won six-straight games with wins over Troy and Towanda to end their 2021 regular season.
“This one was really big for our morale,” Wellsboro’s Darryn Callahan said. “It’s big for Districts too, but they beat us at their place so we needed to come in here and beat them in our place.”
Wellsboro came out of the gates with an abundance of energy as they scored the first seven points of the contest on their way to a 15-5 first-quarter advantage.
But the momentum was short-lived as the Troy team rallied back, with Ty Barrett knocking down shot-after-shot, scoring 15 of his team’s 27 points in the second quarter.
The Trojans pushed their lead to 29-22, but the Hornets punched back as they closed the gap to 29-28 on a Liam Manning shot with just a few seconds left in the first half.
It looked like Wellsboro would be trailing by just one point going into the second half, but a half-court prayer at the buzzer by Barrett found the bottom of the nylon, giving Troy a 32-28 advantage.
After the third quarter ended in a 13-13 stalemate, the Wellsboro team did what they couldn’t in their first matchup against the Trojans: Finish.
Peyton McClure made two big three-pointers in the frame that helped Wellsboro start to build a lead but Troy hung around in the closing minutes.
Junior Isaac Keane was able to connect on two big free throws in the final minutes of the game as well, allowing him to make up for his struggles at the line in their last matchup with Troy.
“After I went 0-4 and we wound up losing by two or three in Troy, I’ve been thinking about when I get in that situation what I am going to do differently,” Keane said. “I’ve just got to be calm and ready.”
The Wellsboro defense proved that they are an elite unit in the victory, and in the closing minutes played excellent defense on Barrett, one of the best offensive players in the Northern Tier League.
“We talked about it at one of the timeouts that if we win this ball game, it’s going to be from what we’ve done all year, playing good team basketball,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “If you noticed in the second half we did a great job of coming over and giving help and we started to rebound better midway through the first quarter and getting into a better position to rebound.”
Keane has been one of the glue-guys for the Wellsboro defense, and while Callahan is normally tasked with taking on the best player from the opposing team, Keane’s high effort play complements a team that has bought into being dominant on that side of the ball.
“Darryn usually covers the best player,” Keane said. “If we take away one person, we still need to be ready for the others. Everyone’s got to play defense, and we’re always working on defense because we want to be a team that is orientated on that side of the ball and the shots will fall when they fall.”
After Keane’s free throws, Barrett had a chance to tie the game from the three-point line but the ball bounced off the rim as time expired to give Wellsboro a 55-52 win.
“I think we did everything needed to do to win against a quality team,” Adams said. “We had a good inside and outside games, Conner took two charges for us and I think kind of stopped their penetration a little bit. I thought Liam was big inside and Hayes Campbell gave us big minutes. Darryn Callahan played good defense and Isaac Keane had some good shots as well.”
Center Liam Manning had yet another dominant day in the post and scored a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds in his 11th double-double of the year.
Callahan added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists while providing some big plays on defense down the stretch on defense that helped propel his team to a victory.
Conner Adams and Keane both poured in eight points and McClure added six including two fourth-quarter threes that helped his team come out on top.
Adams also played some great defense for the Hornets in the second half as he was called upon to guard Barrett on multiple occasions.
He has proven to be a strong perimeter defender, which just gives the Hornets’ defense another added stopper as they head towards the District playoffs.
“I was for sure getting tired during the first half,” Callahan said. “For Conner to come in and be able to guard and give me a little break was awesome for me and then I went back on him a little bit in the fourth, but his defense is really important.”
The Hornets’ next contest was their season-finale as they hosted the Towanda Black Knights (3-16) at home on Saturday, Feb. 27 as they crushed their opponent 68-39 to finish the year with a 14-2 record and the fourth seed in the District 4 AAA Playoffs.
The game was never in question as the offense rolled to 50 first-half points against Towanda in an almost 30-point victory.
Sophomore McClure shot the lights out of the Wellsboro gym as he scored 18 points on six three-pointers to lead his team.
Manning and Keane also had big games, and both recorded double-doubles in the win.
Manning recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds while Keane added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Adams and Hayes Campbell scored six points with Adams notching five assists in the effort.
The Hornets now host a playoff game against the Mt. Carmel Red Tornadoes (13-5) on Thursday, March 4 to put their six-game win-streak on the line as they try to make a push for a District Championship.
“I think we still got to get a little bit better in the area of finishing games,” Coach Adams said. “But this was good for the boys and it’s a great win going into the playoffs now but we’ve got to go out on Saturday and not take anybody lightly because we are trying to prepare for the playoffs.”