The Williamson Lady Warriors (6-15) was led by an impressive night from Taylor Rae Jones in their contest against the Canton Lady Warriors (14-8) on the road on Monday, Feb. 14, but was unable to come away with a victory as Canton was able to escape in overtime with a win by a score of 35-32.
Williamson would take the lead early in the first with a 6-4 advantage but the Lady Warriors would rally back soon after with a 14-point second frame while stifling Williamson to two points to grab an 18-8 lead at the half.
But the Lady Warriors would rally back in the second half, outscoring the Canton girls 22-12 in the second half on the back of an outstanding outing from Jones who dropped 24 points to force overtime.
In the overtime period, Canton would escape with the win with a 5-2 advantage in the extra time to hand Williamson their 16th loss of the year.
Williamson was led by Jones with a game-high 24 points with nine boards, two assists, three blocks and three steals in one of her best performances of her young career.
Gracie Stephens added four points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals while both Savanna Dean and Mikenna Buchannon each added two points in the effort.
Emma Meisner was able to contribute four rebounds while junior Lena Lewis added three boards and four assists as well.
Williamson is down to their final game of the year as they host the Northern Potter Lady Panthers on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. as they look to end their season with a win on their home floor.