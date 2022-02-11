WELLSBORO – In a defensive slugfest on the Wellsboro Lady Hornets (9-10) senior night here on Thursday, Feb. 10, they were able to hold the NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers (5-16) under 20 points in a 29-18 victory to inch closer to a 0.500 record on the season.
The first half saw little to no scoring, with Wellsboro getting on the board first with Emma Coolidge collecting a bucket early, but neither team would find much semblance on that end of the floor as the quarter ended with the Lady Hornets holding a slim 7-3 lead.
Mansfield was able to get just one bucket to fall in the first, with Shaniyah Sparrow stopping the bleeding halfway through the frame on a three-pointer that kept them from being blanked early.
In the second frame, Mansfield would start to rally.
With an impressive defensive effort, they would hold Wellsboro to just five points while they received buckets from Sparrow, McKenna Lightner and Addison Farrer as they kept things close heading into the second half.
Despite only scoring nine points, the Lady Tigers would be trailing just 12-9 heading into the third on the back of a tough defensive stretch that held Wellsboro to five points while only making two field goals.
The Lady Tigers' defense would continue to carry them in the next quarter, and would completely shut down the Wellsboro offense, holding them to just four points and one made field goal in the frame from Chloe Brandenburg.
On the other end, Mansfield struggled on offense but was able to make up some ground in a contest where points came at a premium, and even only scoring six points were able to make up some ground and close the gap to 16-15 heading down the stretch.
Ella Farrer, Sparrow and Lightner would all chip in buckets in the quarter and keep the Lady Tigers alive heading into the fourth despite only scoring 15 total points.
But Wellsboro would finally figure things out on offense, and after only netting 16 points, the entirety of the first three quarters would explode for a game-high 13 points in the fourth.
Chloe Brandenburg continued her ascent as a go-to scorer for the Wellsboro team, and down the stretch, the freshman was able to not only knock down a big shot but also went 3-4 from the free-throw line for five total points in the quarter.
Senior Coolidge also came up big late as she added two big buckets while both Paige Logsdon and Maddy Mascho each chipped in a bucket during their best quarter of the evening.
On the other end of the floor, the Mansfield team went ice-cold in the fourth and only scored three points on an Ella Farrer three-pointer and went 0-2 from the free-throw line down the stretch that helped Wellsboro hold on in a low scoring affair.
No player in the game scored more than 10 points, but Wellsboro had four players add over five as they were led by Logsdon who scored a game-high nine points in the winning effort.
Chloe Brandenburg was able to net seven points while Mascho and Coolidge scored six apiece in the victory.
Mansfield was led by a strong night from Sparrow who netted seven points while Ella Farrer scored five points, Lightner added four points and Addison Farrer scored two points in a tough low-scoring loss for the Lady Tigers team who are now losers of six-straight.
Mansfield now has made it to their final game of the season as they travel to Athens on Monday, Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day matchup against the Lady Wildcats (13-5) at 7:30 p.m.
Wellsboro, now just one game away from 0.500, has three games remaining with their next coming against the Wyalusing Lady Rams (7-12) on Saturday, Feb. 12 at noon on the road as they try to push themselves into the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs.