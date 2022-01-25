WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (6-6) used an impressive defensive effort to hold the Wyalusing Lady Rams (4-9) to just seven second-half points on Monday, Jan. 24 in a dominant 41-22 victory.
Wellsboro jumped out of the gates and never looked back during their matchup as they darted out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes of play that left the Lady Rams reeling to play catch-up.
Wyalusing would get their first points of the game on a free-throw with 4:16 left in the first quarter, but the Lady Hornets would continue to suffocate the Lady Rams’ offense as they followed their first run with another 4-2 run the end the frame and head into the second with an 11-3 advantage.
The offense in the first frame was carried by an extremely balanced and efficient attack, where four players scored and were led by freshman Maddy Mascho who knocked down a three-pointer and a free-throw for four points.
In the second quarter, the Lady Rams would fire back.
After being held to just three points in the first they would start to find some continuity on offense and Olivia Leichliter would get things going in a big way as she feasted in the paint and scored seven points on three field goals and a free throw.
They would also get a lift from Chloe Bennett, who added five points including a big three-pointer at the end of the frame as the Wyalusing would close the gap to as little as five during the frame.
But as the score became closer, the Lady Hornets would start to dial in on defense and start to put some distance between them and their opponent.
The Lady Hornets would close the quarter still leading 20-15, but in the second-half would flip the switch on defense and completely dominate the game.
Wellsboro would hold the Lady Rams to just seven points in the second half with only two made field goals as they started to put distance between them and the Wyalusing girls.
Coolidge would continue to excel on offense and knocked down two shots from the field including her second three-pointer of the evening for five points as the rest of her team would go 3-6 from the free-throw line as they pushed their advantage to 28-18 at the end of three.
In the final frame, Wellsboro would close things out with an abundance of poise, scoring 13 points in the quarter, their highest mark of the game, and completely dismantled the Wyalusing offense, holding them to four points on just two field goals that came late in the game when the contest was out of reach.
They would get contributions down the stretch from three players with Chloe Brandenburg netting four points, Coolidge scoring three points and freshman Paige Logsdon adding six points on three field goals as they would pick up a big win of 41-22 for their second-straight victory.
The win moves the Lady Hornets back to 0.500 on the season and is still in the hunt for a spot in the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs.
Wellsboro was led by another impressive outing from senior Coolidge who was steady throughout the night and was knocking down shots from all over the floor as she netted 16 points with three triples in the win.
Also with a big night in the post was Logsdon, who scored 10 points and was impressive defensively keeping the Wyalusing girls out of the paint.
Chloe Brandenburg and Mascho added five points while Ella Posada and Emma Brandenburg each netted two points as well in the win, while Emily Morris was able to chip in one point as well.
Wellsboro now has an extremely daunting task in their next contest, as they will be traveling to take on the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (11-2) who have rolled in league play where they sit at 7-1 on the season and are the winners of seven in a row.
The game is set for Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. as the Lady Hornets start their push towards the playoffs with just 10 games left on the schedule for the 2021-2022 season.