The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (4-3) were unable to get back to their winning ways on Wednesday, Dec. 29 as they fell to the Coudersport Lady Falcons on their home-floor by a score of 45-32 for their second consecutive loss.
During the contest, Coudersport used an early surge led by a phenomenal defensive effort that held the Wellsboro girls to just two points on their way to an early 12-2 first quarter lead.
Coudersport would continue to excel on their way to halftime and used a 13-9 advantage in order to push their advantage to 25-11 at the end of the first half.
Wellsboro would bounce back in the second half after a poor offensive showing in the first, and in the third quarter started to chip away at the Coudersport lead.
They would outscore the Lady Falcons 14-13 in the third frame, where Emma Coolidge would catch fire as she netted five points and knocked down three shots from the free throw line.
With the gap narrowed to 38-27, Wellsboro would find themselves in striking distance of the Coudersport team, but the Lady Falcons defense would stiffen up and hold Wellsboro to just five points and finish the game off with a 45-32 victory over the Lady Hornets.
In the loss, Coolidge led all Wellsboro scorers and tied the game-high in points with 13 on the night. She topped the double-digit scoring mark for the third consecutive contest for the Wellsboro team.
Also chipping in eight points was Ella Posada while Maddy Mascho and Chloe Brandenburg each added four points as well.
Paige Logsdon also added two points in just the third loss of the season for the Wellsboro girls.
Coudersport was led by Elizabeth Frame, who netted a team-high and tied for game-high 13 points in the win for the Lady Falcons.
Emma Chambers poured in 12 points while Savannah Meyers also scored nine points in the Coudersport win.
Sierra Meyers contributed six points while Belle Porterfield scored five points for Coudersport as well.
The Lady Falcons were aided by a strong performance from the three-point line as they knocked down six triples with both Frame and Chambers leading the way with two three-pointers on the night.
The Wellsboro girls looked to end their two-game skid on Wednesday, Jan. 6 as they hosted the Troy Lady Trojans on their home-floor at 7:30 p.m.
For updates, scores and stories make sure to pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier.