The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (6-7) traveled to take on one of the top teams in the Northern Tier League in the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (12-2) on Wednesday, Jan. 26 but were unable to pull off an upset as they fell by a score of 54-29.
The Lady Panthers jumped all over the Wellsboro girls early in the game, as they used a huge first quarter of 16 points where they hit two three-pointers to push the score to 16-8 after one quarter.
Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge and Paige Logsdon would keep their team afloat early, combining for all of their eight points in the first, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the potent NEB offense.
In the second, the Lady Panthers would once again explode on offense as they netted another 18 points while knocking down another three triples as they continued to grow their lead.
Wellsboro would once again be led by Coolidge and Logsdon in the frame while Maddy Mascho also knocked down a three-pointer, but found themselves on the wrong end of a 34-18 score at the half.
In the third, NEB would put the game out of reach with a staunch defensive effort that held the Lady Hornets to just six points while pouring in 16 of their own.
Logsdon would continue to play well for her team, scoring all six of the Lady Hornets’ points, but Wellsboro would find themselves in an insurmountable hole as NEB pushed the lead to 50-24.
In the fourth, NEB would cruise to the final buzzer with Wellsboro only notching five points with Emma Brandenburg scoring a bucket and Emily Morris hitting a three-pointer.
The Lady Panthers would take their foot off the gas in the fourth, only scoring four points, but would close things out for their 12th win of the season over Wellsboro by a final count of 54-29.
Wellsboro struggled on the offensive end of the floor, but freshman Logsdon had an impressive night as she scored a team-high 14 points in the effort.
Coolidge was able to add seven points while both Morris and Mascho would score three points on one triple each.
Emma Brandenburg would also chip in a fourth-quarter bucket for two points, but it wasn’t enough to stop the NEB girls who have been rolling this season and are in the midst of an incredible eight-game win streak where they have yet to score less than 45 points.
The Lady Panthers were led by their star scorer Maise Neuber who scored a game-high 18 points on seven made field goals.
Kayleigh Thomas would also have a big night with 15 points while Alene Beebe would net nine points, Kate O’Conner scored eight points and Julia Brown netted five points for the Lady Panthers in the victory.
Wellsboro will now look to bounce back as they will host the Williamson Lady Warriors (3-9) on Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. as they look to push themselves back to 0.500 on the season.