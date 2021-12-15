The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (1-1) finished in second place at the Muncy Tip-off Tournament on Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12 as they took home a first-round win over Benton by an impressive 41-21 mark but fell to Muncy in the finals by a slim margin of 34-32.
In their first action of the tournament, Wellsboro got off to a slow start only scoring two first-quarter points but found their rhythm as the game continued as they notched 39 in the final three quarters.
The offense didn’t come easy in the first half, as both teams struggled to get the lid off the basket during their first contest as the score was knotted at just 10 apiece.
But Wellsboro would get hot in the second half, and the offense would pour in 16 points in contrast with Benton’s eight as they took a commanding eight-point lead into the final frame at 26-18.
Wellsboro wouldn’t let up down the stretch as they used a 15-4 advantage in the fourth to close the door on a Benton come back and pick up their first win of the year.
The Wellsboro defense was completely stifling throughout, as they racked up an incredible 31 steals on the night with three players adding five or more in the win.
Senior Emma Coolidge led the charge as she knocked down six field goals en route to 14 points, four assists, six rebounds, and an impressive five steals on the night.
Chloe Brandenburg also had a big night scoring the basketball, as the freshman notched 10 points to go along with her four steals and one assist on the night.
Freshman Maddie Mascho also had seven points and five steals on the night.
Paige Logsdon also had a strong showing in her first appearance as a varsity player, leading her team in rebounds with nine and also recording a team-high eight stalls and a block on the night.
Emma Brandeburg also had a strong inaugural game as she stuffed the stat sheet with four assists, four steals, two blocks, four boards, and four points on the night.
In their finals matchup, Wellsboro held a lead of 24-21 heading into the final frame, but Muncy would rally and outscore the Lady Hornets 13-8 in the final quarter to win their tournament and hand Wellsboro their first loss of the year.
In the loss, the young core for Wellsboro continued to shine as Chloe Brandenburg and Logsdon each had a team-high eight points while Logsdon added a game-high 13 boards for her team.
Coolidge had another solid game where she scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and recorded two steals as well.
Emma Brandenburg added five points, Ella Posada added three points and Mascho chipped in two as well for the Lady Hornets.
The Wellsboro girls’ next contest will be on the road as they take on the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 as they try to pick up their second victory of the year against the winless CV girls.