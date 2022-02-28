The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (11-10) 2021-2022 season came to a close on Friday, Feb. 25 on the road as they were unable to crack the air-tight defense of the District 4 Class AAA second-seeded Line Mountain (21-2) team as they fell by a lopsided margin of 52-23.
From the jump, Line Mountain would display their defensive prowess as they held the Wellsboro girls to just four first-quarter points scored by Maddy Mascho and Paige Logsdon.
On the other end of the floor, Line Mountain exploded for 19 points and was able to knock down an impressive four triples with Emily Gonsar hitting two from deep and scoring seven points as they went into the second frame up 19-4.
In the second quarter, Line Mountain would continue to dominate the matchup as they netted another 17 points with an extreme balance that saw five players get in on the scoring frenzy while holding the Wellsboro girls in check on the other end to just five points.
Logsdon would do the heavy lifting for Wellsboro as she netted four of those points while Emma Coolidge would chip in one.
The Lady Hornets would find themselves down big at the half with the score at 36-9 heading into the final half of the contest.
In the second half, Wellsboro would be much more potent on both ends of the floor, and would even play Line Mountain even at 9-9 in the third frame.
Wellsboro’s Chloe Brandenburg would find some rhythm on the offensive end as she scored five points including a three-pointer and would be aided by buckets from both Coolidge and Logsdon in the frame.
The game would go into the fourth quarter with a score of 45-18 as Line Mountain would close things out with their big lead.
In the fourth, Line Mountain would outscore Wellsboro 7-5 to end the Lady Hornet season in a 52-23 win and move into the playoffs.
Despite the loss, the young Wellsboro core continued to be the engine for the Lady Hornets as they received nearly all of their scoring from underclassmen.
Wellsboro was led by freshman Logsdon who netted eight points in the loss and was one of the brightest spots for the Lady Hornets in a tough night on the court.
Also with a strong game was Chloe Brandenburg who netted five points while Mascho and Reagan Watkins-Bourret added two points as well.
One of the few seniors on the roster in Coolidge added five points and will be sorely missed with her being not only one of the best scorers on the team but also a glue player who did a bit of everything from rebounding to being one of the best defenders of the unit.
Wellsboro will also lose another important piece in Emma Brandenburg who proved to be a strong option under the rim for the Lady Hornets this season.
Even with losing senior fire-power, Wellsboro will return every other player on the roster and should be a team to watch in the upcoming seasons as their young core continues to develop.