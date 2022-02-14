The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (10-10) moved back to 0.500 on Saturday, Feb. 12 on the road as they picked up a must-win game over the Wyalusing Lady Rams (7-14) in a come-from-behind thriller that saw them hold their opponent to one point in the fourth to escape with a victory and keep their District 4 Class AAA Playoff hopes alive.
Things started slowly for the Lady Hornets in the contest, as they found themselves behind after one-quarter of play as the Lady Rams would gain a 9-8 advantage in the first frame behind four points from Layla Botis and a big three-pointer from Bryn Zionkowski.
Wellsboro would be kept afloat by the tandem of Chloe Brandenburg who scored four points and senior standout Emma Coolidge who netted four points as well in the frame but would find themselves down early in an extremely important game.
The Lady Rams would continue to grow their lead in the second as Zionkowski and company would feast from the free-throw line where they picked up six of their 12 second-quarter points as they rode into the half up 21-17 on the Lady Hornets whose offense struggled early.
Ella Posada would knock down a big three-pointer in the frame while Paige Logsdon would also add four points, but the offensive woes for the Lady Hornets would put them in a less than ideal situation heading down the stretch of the contest.
The gap would continue to widen in the opening quarter of the second half, with Wyalusing putting together another strong 12-point frame with Olivia Leichliter connecting on four shots for eight points that saw the hopes of the Wellsboro team dwindle.
But the Lady Hornets would flip the switch, and completely dominate on defense in the fourth quarter as they continued to fight for a possible postseason berth.
With the score of 33-26 heading into the fourth, it would be a pivotal moment in the Wellsboro season to try and scrape out a win in the final stanza of the contest.
After allowing 33 total points through three quarters, the Lady Rams would be held to just one free throw in the final frame and stifled the potent attack that had them trailing for a majority of the afternoon.
Wellsboro would also get things going on offense, and after not topping double-digits in any quarter before the fourth would pour in 11 points in the fourth as Coolidge would lead the way with a critical three-pointer and five total points.
Freshmen Paige Logsdon would also connect on two big shots for four points in the quarter.
The outburst would propel the Lady Hornets to a crucial victory of 37-34 in dramatic fashion and keep their playoff hopes alive as they moved back to 10-10 with only two games left on the schedule.
Wellsboro was led by another outstanding performance from senior Coolidge, who scored a game-high 14 points with eight coming in the second-half comeback.
Logsdon also added another strong night of eight points and Chloe Brandenburg would add six points.
Maddy Mascho would score four points, Ella Posada added three points and Emma Brandenburg scored two points in the win for the Wellsboro girls.
Wyalusing was led by Leichliter, who netted 12 points, while Zionkowski would score nine points, all in the first half.
Now at 0.500 on the season, the Wellsboro girls have a Feb. 15 matchup against the winless Sayre Lady Redskins (0-12) at home with a chance to solidify their playoff spot and finish with a 0.500 or better record.
The game is set for 6 p.m. with no JV game.