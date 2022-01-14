MANSFIELD – The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (5-6) snapped their four-game losing streak here on Thursday, Jan. 13 as they took down their rival NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers (4-8) behind a high-intensity defensive effort by a score of 40-25.
Wellsboro would get off to a strong start, and pushed out to an 8-0 lead that spanned nearly the entirety of the first quarter as Emma Coolidge would come out of the gates crashing the offensive boards as she piled in six of those points.
Mansfield would finally end the drought with just over 20 seconds left with Payton Chapel getting her team on the board with a three-pointer to find the bottom of the net, but Emma Brandenburg would get a bucket to fall as time expired in the frame to push the lead to 12-3.
In the second quarter, the Wellsboro defense would continue to harass the Mansfield team and would dart out to another big run that saw their lead grow to 22-3 after yet another Coolidge putback on the offensive boards.
Mansfield would finally get things going later in the quarter, and with just over 2:30 left in the half Payton Chapel would catch fire as she knocked down two deep two-point shots and was fouled on a three-point attempt as she would propel a 6-0 run for her team.
The effort would close the gap, but the Lady Tigers would have a lot of ground to make up in the second half as they found themselves down by a count of 22-9.
In the third, Mansfield would continue to fight back, and Chapel’s hot hand would carry over as the sharpshooter would drop nine points on three triples in the frame.
The Lady Tigers would outscore Wellsboro by a count of 13-11 in the frame, and close the gap to 33-22, but the Wellsboro girls would continue to rely on defense to close things out.
Wellsboro would hold Mansfield to just three points in the final frame and no field goals while piling in seven points of their own as Coolidge would score three of those points as the Lady Hornets held on for the 40-25 victory.
In the win, Coolidge was the start of the show as she was able to pour in 11 points and was unstoppable on the glass, and did most of her damage on clean-up buckets in the paint.
Also with a strong game for the Hornets was Chloe Brandenburg who scored 11 points as well and was deadly with her jump shot hitting from the mid-range and even knocking in a three-pointer.
Paige Logsdon was able to score eight points and was a brick wall in the paint while Emma Brandenburg was also stout in Wellsboro’s interior defense as she piled in six points as well.
Both Maddy Mascho and Ella Posada chipped in two points in the win as the Lady Hornets picked up a must-win against their rival Mansfield team.
For Mansfield, the offense was hard to come by but Chapel was able to put together an impressive night where she caught fire in the second and third quarters.
Chapel scored a game-high 18 points with four triples in an impressive shooting display.
McKenna Lightner was able to add three points while Shaniyah Sparrow and Ella Swingle each added two points as well.
Wellsboro will now have a long layoff before they host Wyalusing (2-7) on Tuesday, Jan. 18 with a chance to pick up back-to-back wins.
The Mansfield girls will look to bounce back in their next contest as they also will play host on Tuesday, Jan. 18 against the Athens Lady Wildcats (5-2).
Both games are set for a 7 p.m. start.