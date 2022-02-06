The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (5-11) traveled to Wyalusing to take on the Lady Rams (7-10) in a Northern Tier League Small School Division matchup on Saturday, Feb. 5 and despite putting together a strong defensive effort, fell short of coming away with a victory as they fell by a score of 33-27.
The Lady Mounties would get out to a strong start in the contest with Jaclyn Nelson and Sidney Landis propelling the Liberty girls to a nine-point first quarter where the duo scored all their points with Nelson knocking down a triple.
But the Lady Rams would go blow for blow with Liberty and escape the first quarter with a one-point advantage as they received three-pointers from Layla Botts and Bryn Zionkowski to head into the second up 10-9.
The Liberty defense would start to tighten up in the second frame, a strength they have leaned on all season, and held the Wyalusing girls to just six points on three made shots.
They would even the score on the other end of the floor with Elizabeth Ritchie punishing the Wyalusing team in the paint as she took over the quarter with all seven of the Liberty girls’ points as she netted seven and tied the game at 16 at the half.
After only scoring 16 points as a team in the entire first half, Wyalusing’s Zionkowski would catch fire from the three-point line where she knocked down three triples and propeled the Lady Rams to a game-best 13 points in the third quarter.
While the Lady Rams thrived in the third quarter on offense, the Lady Mounties would stumble and only get three points in the entire frame as Landis would keep Liberty from being blanked with a pivotal three-pointer.
Liberty would find themselves down 29-19 but would continue to fight back in the final frame and kept Wyalusing in check down the stretch to give them a chance at a comeback.
They would lock the Lady Rams down for just four points on two made shots in the fourth but would need some increased offensive production on the other end to have a chance of stealing a win.
Liberty put a four-point dent in the lead, with Nelson, Landis, Ritchie, and Nikki Kiscadden all contributing two points in a balanced attack, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the third quarter frenzy from the Lady Rams as they fell in a tight contest by a final score of 33-27.
Liberty received strong nights from Landis and Ritchie who both scored nine points and carried a massive portion of the Lady Mounties offense while Nelson also added seven points and Kiscadden was also able to add two fourth-quarter points.
With the loss, the Liberty girls drop to 5-11 on the season and will host the Canton Lady Warriors (10-8) on Tuesday, Feb. 8 with a chance to bounce back from a tough loss.