The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (7-13) was unable to pull off a third-straight win as they fell to the Northern Tier League Small School Champion Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (19-3) at home on Monday, Feb. 14 as they fell by a lopsided score of 46-15.
NEB would jump out to a fast lead they would never relinquish and used a 22-6 advantage in the first half to take control of the contest.
Liberty would struggle to get things going on offense throughout the night, and in the first half were led by Elizabeth Ritchie, Nikki Kiscadden, and Mackenzie Broughton each scoring buckets.
In the second half, Liberty would have their best quarter of the night with seven points and six being scored by Ritchie, but NEB would hang another 14 points in the frame to push their lead to a daunting 36-13.
In the fourth Liberty’s offensive woes would rear their head again, and the Lady Mounties would score just two points on a Jaclyn Nelson two-pointer as they also allowed 10 more points on the other end to bring the score to its final count of 46-15.
Liberty was led by Ritchie who netted nine of her teams’ 15 total points while also pulling down 10 rebounds in the effort.
Also with two points each in the game were Nelson, Broughton, and Kiscadden.
NEB was led by Kayleigh Thomas who scored a game-high 16 points and Alena Beebe who netted 11 points for the Lady Panthers in the win.
Liberty now has just one contest left on the schedule as they travel to Muncy on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. as they try to end their season on a positive note.